Obsidian is trolling all of us by disabling one of Avowed's most useful settings by default, and we're mad about it

Avowed is off to a terrific start. Topping Steam charts before its full release and currently sitting hot at number 3, it's safe to say a lot of people are getting their hands on Avowed. The only problem? Those hands are cuffed.

At least from our perspective here at Windows Central. We recently discovered a tiny little setting buried at the bottom of the UI settings: a togglable switch that would have been useful 50 hours ago! Did you know you can turn on Totem Discovery? NEITHER DID WE!

How do you enable totem discovery? Open the main menu and go to UI Settings. From there, scroll all the way to the bottom until you get to "Compass - God Shine Totem Pieces." You'll see the option disabled by default. Enable it.

Click here, please. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I love Avowed, don't get me wrong. It's been absolutely incredible. We love it; the Internet loves it. But in the name of Wael, I have no idea why they decided to have it disabled to start. I feel like they're intentionally sabotaging the player here. What other reason is there to turn it off?

Did you want us to forcefully backtrack all over the map, looking in every nook and cranny for a little extra power, you Xaurip-headed buffoons?

That's the only explanation I can think of, and it's a terrible one. When everything else is enabled in the UI, why turn off the one thing that would literally save hours of game time?

Keep in mind that it took me well over 25 hours to clear the first area, and that doesn't include collecting Totems. That's just where I cut it off after being satisfied with my time spent in the zone. I'm not even technically finished.

Now I feel betrayed. The time I spent in the area could have been more efficient had I seen this single setting in the menu. Should I have taken the time to read through the UI settings menu? Oh, Eothas, I'm already hating myself for something that's one hundred percent on Obsidian.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, I still desire retribution for displayed transgressions. When a member of our team pointed out the menu setting to everyone in our group chat, we flew off the wand handle over it as we spent hours scouring the maps together in search of the Totems. My heart aches because that time I spent backtracking could have been better spent grinding loot or advancing forth to my next adventure.

By Grabthar's Hammer, my gaming time shall be avenged. I don't know what I'll do, Obsidian, but it'll be ever so slightly mean. If I ever meet one of the developers in person, I'll call you a rotten Delemgan. That'll teach you!

Anyways, turn on the damn setting, you fools. Update the game! Patch 1.0 notes should read, "We've enabled God Shrine Totem Pieces by default. Sorry, Windows Central."

What do you think? Did Obsidian do this to troll us, or did they do it to keep the UI uncluttered? Let us know below in the comments or on social media. I'll be sure to ignore it since I know I'm already right.