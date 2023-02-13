Overwatch 2's Ultimate Valentine event brings back Hanzo's Scatter Arrow

What you need to know

Overwatch 2's first Season 3 event, Ultimate Valentine, goes live February 14 and will run until February 28.

The event features a new 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode called Love of Geometry, which has everyone play as Hanzo with his new Cupid skin. Notably, the mode brings back Hanzo's old Scatter Arrow ability from the early days of Overwatch.

Blizzard has also created a text-based dating sim called Loverwatch for the event, and getting its secret ending unlocks the Cupid's Kiss highlight intro. Loverwatch can be played now for free in desktop web browsers.

Players can purchase the Cupid Hanzo bundle that includes the skin, a weapon charm, a souvenir, and a name card, along with the aforementioned highlight intro if players don't earn it from Loverwatch.

A Cupid player icon and Junkrat voice line will be given to everyone that logs in during the event. There are also six new challenges that can be completed with any hero in any mode, and finishing them awards players with a new Bitrate Lucio skin.

Overwatch 2's limited-time events are some of the most exciting experiences that players are able to enjoy throughout the game's nine-week seasons, as they typically introduce special new game modes and themed cosmetics. The first of these in Season 3 is Ultimate Valentine, and it goes live February 14 for all players. The event runs until February 28, at which point it will conclude.

According to a new press release from developer Blizzard on the details of this Valentine's Day-themed celebration, Ultimate Valentine will add a unique mode called Love of Geometry. In this 4v4 Team Deathmatch brawl, two teams of players controlling "Cupid Hanzo" — a version of Hanzo with a new skin of the same name, along with a unique version of his Dragonstrike Ultimate — will face off.

Notably, Hanzo's Scatter Arrow, an ability that was removed and replaced by Storm Arrow back in 2018, is making its return for the Love of Geometry mode. Scatter Arrow splits into multiple bouncing arrows when it hits a surface, and if several of these arrows hit a target, there's a good chance they'll be severely damaged or killed outright. Blizzard got rid of the ability in the core game due to how powerful it was, but for this Overwatch 2 Season 3 event, the developers say that "bringing it back for this limited-time and light-hearted mode is the perfect way for new players to experience Hanzo’s love of geometry."

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Blizzard has also developed a text-based dating simulator named "Loverwatch: Love Never Dies" to accompany the event, and it's live a day ahead of the full update. In Loverwatch, players have the opportunity to talk with and ultimately date either Genji or Mercy while earning "cute titles" for their Overwatch 2 account. Cupid Hanzo will assist them throughout the minigame's 30-minute playthroughs, and by getting its secret ending, a new Cupid's Kiss highlight intro for Hanzo will be unlocked. Loverwatch supports several languages and can be played now at Loverwatch.gg on desktop web browsers.

The new Cupid Hanzo skin will also be available during Ultimate Valentine within a Cupid Hanzo bundle in the Overwatch 2 microtransaction shop. It features heart designs on Hanzo's quiver and shoes, along with fluttering wings, heart VFX for fired arrows, and plenty of new sound effects. The full bundle includes the skin, a weapon charm, a souvenir, and a name card, as well as the aforementioned Cupid's Kiss highlight intro (the price of the bundle will be reduced if players unlock the highlight intro from Loverwatch).

There are also some cosmetics that players can earn during Ultimate Valentine, including a free Cupid player icon and Junkrat voice line just for logging in while the event is active. Six new "Support Your Support" challenges will also be added, with Blizzard confirming that they can be completed with any hero in any game mode. When all of these challenges are finished, fans will be awarded with the new Bitrate Lucio skin.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is here, and the game as a whole is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, there's the Overwatch 2: Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle that includes the Premium Battle Pass, 20 Battle Pass levels, and 2,000 Overwatch Coins for $30.