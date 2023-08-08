Baldur's Gate 3 dominating the Steam Charts, Starfield keeps making moves too

What you need to know

The latest Steam top selling charts show Baldur's Gate 3 flying high and rising to the top spot.

Starfield is also making some moves about a month ahead of its release.

Steam Deck has fallen a few spots from its usual lofty heights, likely due to post-Summer Sale stock shortages.

Baldur's Gate 3 is certainly the newest hot ticket in town and the numbers from the previous week don't lie. The latest RPG title from Larian is absolutely dominating the charts on Steam.

The latest top selling list courtesy of SteamDB also shows some big moves being made by Microsoft/Bethesda's next epic, Starfield, rising inside the top 10 a month ahead of it even being available to play.

The top Steam sellers for the week to August 8, not including free-to-play titles. (Image credit: SteamDB)

Baldur's Gate 3 has climbed to the top in its first week of general release after a lengthy early access period while in development. It's not just the sales charts being dominated, though. Baldur's Gate 3 has already risen to the number 9 most played game by concurrent players of all time on Steam, topping out so far at just under 815,000.

Even at the time of writing this post, it's only behind CS:GO and Dota 2 for live concurrent players. Impressive stuff.

Starfield is one of the biggest movers of the week, despite not actually going live to play for about a month. Its pre-order sales are enough to jump it 10 spots in the overall charts, and 7th in the list of paid titles right now. And this is just on Steam, of course, toss in Xbox and Game Pass numbers and Starfield looks like the next big hit of the year.

The Steam Deck sold out in the Summer Sale. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Remnant 2 continues to hold strong in the top five, and it's great to see Gunfire Games being rewarded with success for its sequel. Despite performance issues on PC initially, it's still a really great game.

The Steam Deck has been the highflyer for most of the year. While its recent Steam Summer Sale discounts seem to have helped Linux usurp macOS in the platform share on Steam, the fact it sold out seems to have contributed to a drop on the weekly charts. Some configurations are still out of stock, but that'll probably ease in future weeks and months.