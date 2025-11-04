Viral superhero game Dispatch already sold over 1 million copies — and that's without Xbox support

Dispatch is a narrative-focused game developed by AdHoc Studio, and it's already crossed a million copies sold on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC.

Robert, Royd, and Invisigal have a conversation in Dispatch
Dispatch is releasing episodically, with four of the eight episodes currently available. (Image credit: AdHoc Studio)

2025 has been a massive year for video games, and another success story seems to be blooming. Developer AdHoc Studio shared on Monday via Bluesky that its narrative-focused superhero game Dispatch has sold over a million copies since launching 10 days ago.

What makes this even more impressive is the fact that the game hasn't entirely launched yet. Dispatch is being released episodically, with two episodes arriving every week until all eight episodes are playable.

I'm eager to check it out, and I hope it comes to Xbox in the future