Viral superhero game Dispatch already sold over 1 million copies — and that's without Xbox support

Dispatch is releasing episodically, with four of the eight episodes currently available.

2025 has been a massive year for video games, and another success story seems to be blooming. Developer AdHoc Studio shared on Monday via Bluesky that its narrative-focused superhero game Dispatch has sold over a million copies since launching 10 days ago.

What makes this even more impressive is the fact that the game hasn't entirely launched yet. Dispatch is being released episodically, with two episodes arriving every week until all eight episodes are playable.

As of right now, four episodes are available, so Dispatch selling a million copies with half the game still yet to come is pretty cool to see.

Dispatch is similar to games released by Telltale Games, with many of the team at AdHoc Studio actually hailing from the former iteration of Telltale. While AdHoc Studio initially partnered with the revived Telltale to work on The Wolf Among Us 2, this new game is both developed and published entirely by AdHoc.

It's also worth noting that the game is not currently available on Xbox Series X|S (or, for that matter, Nintendo Switch 2). Dispatch is, however, currently available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC via Steam.

I'm eager to check it out, and I hope it comes to Xbox in the future