Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Patch 6.15 is live, adds new story quests

The Patch 6.15 update for popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has gone live.

This update includes several new sidequests including the Arkasodara Tribe Quests, Tataru's Grand Endeavor, Omega: Beyond the Rift, new custom delivery quests, and Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures Quests.

There are also PVP Job changes, bug fixes, new minions, and mounts included within Patch 6.15.

Square Enix continued to provide its best-selling MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, with a plentiful amount of post-launch content in its latest patch, Patch 6.15 today. In contrast to the previous update, Patch 6.11, which was focused on introducing the challenging multiplayer Ultimate Raid, Dragonsong's Reprise, Patch 6.15 is much more light-hearted in scope, implementing several new sidequests that are primarily narrative-focused and can be accomplished by solo players.

This update also includes minor player Jobs in PVP, new minions and mounts to collect, and several bug fixes.

New sidequests

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Omega: Beyond the Rift — A post-game questline where you get to go on an adventure with Alpha and Omega, characters heavily involved in the story arc of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood's Omega Raids.

Tataru's Grand Endeavor — This is a sidequest series starring Tataru, a longtime NPC ally who is requesting the aid of the Warrior of Light to help her fulfill her latest business ventures.

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures — A comedic storyline that continues the misadventures of fan-favorite inspector extraordinaire Hilidibrand Manderville and his assistant Nashu. Hildibrand Manderville and Nashu have been a part of Final Fantasy XIV since its launch in 2012 and have gotten all sorts of hijinks in nearly every expansion with the player along for the ride.

Amelience Custom Deliveries — Custom Deliveries are Crafter- and Gatherer-focused quests where you scour the land for items and hand them over to specific clients for exclusive rewards. Endwalker's Custom Deliveries will have you completing requests for Amelience Leveilleur, the mother of Alisaie and Alphinaud Leveilleur.

Arkasodara Tribe Quests — Tribe Quests are Daily Quests that can only be completed a few times per day and are adjusted to the player's level beyond Level 80. The Tribal quests of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will involve the Arkasodara, a race of peaceful humanoid elephants that reside on the continent of Thavnair. Completing Arkasodara Tribe quests will reward players with a miniature Arkasodara minion and a hippo mount that carries you around in a carriage.

PVP Job changes

Patch 6.15 will include minor Job changes for the Ninja and Black Mage player Jobs in PVP content such as the Crystalline Conflict and Frontlines.

Ninja

The Hidden effect of Shukuchi will now end even when using Sprint.

The base healing potency of Meisui has been reduced from 10,000 to 8,000.

Black Mage

Paradox no longer has charges.

The half-asleep effect of Night Wing no longer reduces the target's movement speed.

Soul Resonance's damage reduction from its Apocatastasis effect has been decreased from 20% to 10%.

Bug fixes

The following is a list of bugs that have been fixed, according to the Patch 6.15 patch notes:

An issue when undertaking the Myths of the Realm quest series wherein the symbols for Menphina and Halone in the Omphalos were incorrect.

An issue wherein graphics did not display properly in certain areas.

An issue wherein the cursor would reset to its default position each time a monk PvP action was set to the hotbar using a gamepad.

An issue wherein the additional effect listed in the help text of the ninja PvP action Meisui was incorrect. * This issue did not affect the functionality of this action.

An issue wherein effect duration listed in help text for the PvP red mage action Resolution was incorrect. * This issue did not affect the functionality of this action.

An issue wherein Zodiac Weapons did not gain light upon completion of the Praetorium or the Minstrel's Ballad: Ultima's Bane.

An issue wherein item level sync disabled itself upon entering the duty the Minstrel's Ballad: Ultima's Bane with Minimum IL enabled.

An issue in Crystalline Conflict on the Cloud Nine map wherein the tactical crystal would travel in the wrong direction despite your team having control of it.

An issue in Crystalline Conflict wherein teams were not declared the winner despite reaching 100% progress.

An issue in Crystalline Conflict wherein matches that entered overtime mistakenly resulted in a draw under certain circumstances.

An issue wherein the hot water and steam graphics of the Alpine Open-air Bath furnishing did not display correctly.

An issue when summoning retainers wherein error messages for sale items would display even when retainers were not in possession of the indicated items.

An issue wherein switching to a gear set linked to a portrait caused instant portraits to display default images under certain circumstances.

An issue where company crests displayed in the portrait editing window.

An issue wherein motions for the ninja PvP action Fleeting Raiju would not replay in the group pose mode.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

Miscellaneous additions

New Triple Triad cards to obtain and new Triple Triad NPCs to battle at the Manderville Gold Saucer.

New orchestration rolls

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2019 are now available to obtain.