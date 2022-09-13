Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Endwalker: All the latest Job class changes (Patch 6.2)

The arrival of an expansion to a long-running MMORPG is always a time of excitement and anticipation, and that rings true for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. This expansion will feature new locations to explore, new dungeons and raids to battle in, new mounts to obtain, and new races to roleplay as. However, the most anticipated addition is the changes to player Jobs. These range from simple quality-of-life improvements to drastic reworks which completely change how they played from previous expansions.

On Sept. 18, 2021, Square Enix broadcasted a Letter from the Producer livestream that previewed these changes along with a Job Action trailer. Then later in October 2021, Square Enix invited players to test out these changes in the Endwalker Media Tour, and showcased more detailed descriptions to the public over the course of the month. On Dec. 2, 2021, Square Enix released patch notes for Endwalker, detailing the final Job changes for the official release of Endwalker.

We have compiled all the biggest changes during these times to help you decide which Job to take now that the latest expansion for one of the best multiplayer games on PC is available for purchase, after fully launching on Dec. 7, 2021. We will also update this article with future Job changes that will be made in post-launch patches.

Final Fantasy XIV Job changes: All jobs

Primary actions will have their recast timers standardized to 60- or 120-second timers.

Using Limit Breaks will no longer cancel action combos.

Patch 6.2

Abilities that heal HP gradually over time will no longer generate enmity with every tick of healing. Do note that the initial execution of these abilities will still draw in enmity.

When under effects that increases the likelihood to land critical or direct hits, actions that are guaranteed to land critical or direct hits will now deal damage under these effects. The damage increase calculations are based on the increased change to land critical or direct hits.

When performing actions that are guaranteed critical hits or direct hits, they will now deal increased damage based your character's direct hit rate and critical hit rate attributes.

Final Fantasy XIV Job changes: Tanks

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

All Tanks

Activating defensive buffs at optimal times will yield more significant benefits.

Ranged attacks will no longer break melee combos.

Weapons of the same item level will have parity between their physical and magical attributes. Action potencies will change to accommodate this adjustment to the weapons.

All Tanks' invulnerability abilities (Holmgang, Hallowed Earth, Living Dead, and Superbolide) now have a duration of 10 seconds.

Patch 6.2

Enmity generated from Provoke has been increased.

Paladin

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The duration of Sword Oath stacks has increased to 30 seconds.

Requiescat's damage no longer scales on remaining MP and has a flat potency of 400. It grants five stacks of Requiescat, and each stack increases magic damage by 100%, and spells will not require cast times. The duration of these stacks is 30 seconds.

Spirits Within's attack power no longer scales off max HP and instead has a flat damage potency of 250.

Clemency's healing potency is reduced to 1,000.

Intervention's additional damage reduction increases if Rampart or Sentinel is active has been reduced to 10%.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 82, Paladins will gain the Enhanced Intervention trait. This trait will increase the duration of Intervention to eight seconds and grant the targeted party member the Knight's Resolve and Knight's Benediction buffs. Knight's Resolve reduces damage by 10% for four seconds and Knight's Benediction will gradually heal the target for 12 seconds with a healing potency of 250.

At Lv. 82, Sheltron upgrades into Holy Sheltron thanks to the Sheltron Mastery trait. It will blocking incoming damage for eight seconds and grant the user the Knight's Resolve (with a 15% damage reduction instead of 10%) and Knight's Benediction buffs. This ability costs 50 Oath Gauge points to use.

At Lv. 84, Paladins gain the Melee Mastery trait, which increases the damage potency of Fast Blade to 200, Riot Blade to 170, Royal Authority to 130, Holy Spirit to 270, and Atonement to 420.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 86, Holy Spirit and Holy Circle now restores the user's HP with a healing potency of 400 thanks to the Divine Magic Mastery II trait.

At Lv. 86, Spirits Within will upgrade into Expiacion thanks to the Spirits Within Mastery trait. This is an area of effect (AOE for short) attack that deals 300 damage potency to the main target and 50% less damage to nearby enemies. It also restores the user's MP and has a recast timer of 30 seconds.

At Lv. 88, Divine Veil can heal all nearby party members with a healing potency of 400 thanks to the Enhanced Divine Veil trait.

At Lv. 90, the Confiteor ability becomes a four-part combo attack. When Confiteor is used, it becomes Blade of Faith, which deals unaspected damage with a damage potency 250 on the main target and 50% less damage on nearby enemies. It also restores the user's MP as a combo bonus. Blade of Faith then becomes Blade of Truth, which has the same effects but with a damage potency of 350. And finally Blade of Truth becomes Blade of Valor, which deals the same effects with an increased damage potency of 420. In addition, Blade of Valor inflicts a damage over time effect with a damage potency of 80 to the main target and 50% less for all remaining enemies. Blade of Valor's damage over time effect cannot be stacked with Goring Blade.

Patch 6.08 changes

The damage potency of Spirits Within has been increased from 250 to 270.

The damage potency of Expiacion has been increased from 300 to 340.

The damage potency of Blade of Faith has been increased from 250 to 420.

The damage potency of Blade of Truth has been increased from 350 to 500.

The damage potency of Blade of Valor has been increased from 420 to 580.

Patch 6.1 changes

The recast timer for Iron Will has been reduced from 10 seconds to 3 seconds.

Executing Clemency no longer interrupts action combos.

Executing Holy Spirit no longer interrupts action combos.

When the effects of Requiescat ends, the user is granted an additional effect called "Blade of Faith Ready," which lasts for 30 seconds.

Executing Holy Circle no longer interrupts action combos.

Confiteor now has an additional effect that restores the user's HP with a cure potency of 400.

Blade of Faith is no longer a combo action with Confiteor and requires an effect called "Blade of Faith Ready" to be cast.

Blade of Faith now has an additional effect that restores the user's HP with a cure potency of 400.

Blade of Truth now has an additional effect that restores the user's HP with a cure potency of 400.

Blade of Valor now has an additional effect that restores the user's HP with a cure potency of 400.

The Divine Magic Mastery II trait now adds a healing effect to Confiteor.

Patch 6.2

The damage potency of Holy Spirit has been increased from 270 to 280.

The damage potency of Requiescat has been increased from 540 to 560.

The damage potency of Blade of Faith has been increased from 420 to 460.

The damage potency of Blade of Truth has been increased from 500 to 540.

The damage potency of Blade of Valor has been increased from 580 to 620.

Patch 6.21

The damage potency of Holy Spirit has been increased from 280 to 300.

The damage potency of Confiteor has been increased from 900 to 1000.

The damage potency of Requiescat has been increased from 560 to 600.

The damage potency of Expiation has been increased from 340 to 420.

The damage potency of Blade of Faith has been increased from 460 to 480.

The damage potency of Blade of Truth has been increased from 540 to 560.

Warrior

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The Storm's Eye damage buff has been renamed to Surging Tempest and has a new icon.

Inner Release has been reworked to grant three stacks of Inner Release instead of a 10-second damage window of using Beast Gauge actions for free. Each stack allows the use of a Beast Gauge action with no Beast Gauge cost and guarantees that all attacks will be critical and direct hits. The duration of each Inner Release stack will last for 30 seconds and will extend the duration of Surging Tempest by 10 seconds up to a maximum of 60 seconds. The charge timer is 60 seconds.

Mythril Tempest now grants the Surging Tempest buff if you complete the AOE melee combo.

Raw Intuition's damage reduction has been reduced 10%. It will grant the additional effect of restoring HP with every weaponskill you successfully land with a healing potency of 400. It shares a recast timer with Nascent Flash.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Nascent Flash will grant the Nascent Flash buff to the user and the Nascent Glint buff to the targeted party member. The Nascent Flash buff will restore HP with every successfully landed weaponskill with a healing potency of 400 for eight seconds. Nascent Glint will provide the party member with 100% restored HP equal to the amount gained by Nascent Flash and provide a 10% damage reduction.

At Lv. 76, Shake It Off can now heal nearby party members with a healing potency of 300 thanks to the Enhanced Shake it Off trait.

At Lv. 82, Nascent Flash will grant the targeted party member the Stem the Flow and Stem the Tide buffs thanks to the Enhanced Nascent Flash trait. Stem the Flow reduces damage by 10% for four seconds, and Stem the Tide nullifies damage equal to a healing potency of 400 for 30 seconds. It shares a recast timer with Bloodwhetting.

Upheaval no longer costs Beast Gauge meter.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 82 Raw Intuition upgrades into Bloodwhetting thanks to the Raw Intuition Mastery trait. It retains the abilities of Raw Intuition while applying to the Stem the Flow and Stem the Tide buffs onto the user instead of a targeted party member. It shares a recast timer with Nascent Flash.

At Lv. 84, Warriors gain the Enhanced Equilibrium trait. This grants Equilibrium an additional HP Regen status effect with a healing potency of 200 over the course of 15 seconds.

At Lv. 84 Warriors gain the Melee Mastery trait, which increases the damage potency of Heavy Swing to 200, Maim to 130, Storm's Eye to 120, and Storm's Path to 120.

At Lv. 86, Warriors gain a new ability called Orogeny. It is an AOE attack that deals 150 potency damage to all nearby enemies. It has a recast timer of 30 seconds, which is shared with Upheaval and costs no Beast Gauge points.

Onslaught no longer costs Beast Gauge points; it gains two charges for consecutive usage. At Lv. 88, Onslaught gets a third charge thanks to the Enhanced Onslaught trait.

At Lv. 90, the Warrior learns a new ability called Primal Rend. This attack launches the user toward an enemy within 20 yalms to deal a guaranteed critical direct hit to the target and all nearby enemies. It has a damage potency of 700 to the main target and deals 70% less damage to remaining enemies. This attack can only be activated under the effect of Primal Rend Ready, which is granted by Inner Release. Do note that Primal Red does not consume Inner Release stacks, and it cannot be used while bound.

Patch 6.08 changes

The damage potency of Tomahawk has been increased from 100 to 150.

Patch 6.1 changes

The recast timer for Defiance has been reduced from 10 to 3 seconds.

The AOE range for Overpower has been changed from a cone to a centred AOE attack that hits all nearby enemies.

Inner Release's stacks now only apply to Fell Cleave and Decimate.

Inner Release's additional effect "Nullifies Stun, Sleep, Bind, Heavy, and most knockback and draw-in effects" has been changed to "Grants Inner Strength, nullifying Stun, Sleep, Bind, Heavy, and most knockback and draw-in effects."

Patch 6.2

The damage potency of Maim has been increased from 130 to 150, and its Combo damage potency has been increased from 280 to 300.

The damage potency of Storm's Path has been increased from 120 to 130, and its Combo damage potency has been increased from 400 to 410.

The damage potency of Storm's Eye has been increased from 120 to 130, and its Combo damage potency has been increased from 400 to 410.

The effects of Shake it Off will now be applied more quickly.

Patch 6.21

The damage potency of Storm's Path has been increased from 130 to 150, and its Combo damage potency has been increased from 410 to 430.

The damage potency of Storm's Eye has been increased from 130 to 150, and its Combo damage potency has been increased from 410 to 430.

The damage potency of Fell Cleave has been increased from 460 to 470,

The damage potency of Upheaval has been increased from 350 to 360.

Dark Knight

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Delirium now grants three stacks of the Delirium status. Each stack will allow the use of Quietus and Bloodspiller without any Blood Gauge cost, each restoring MP when either of these weaponskills successfully hits a target. The charge stack for each stack is 30 seconds and the recast time is now 60 seconds.

Abyssal Drain now restores additional MP, has a range of 20 yalms, and shares its recast timer Carve and Spit.

Salted Earth is now placed at the Dark Knight's feet when cast instead of being required to be targeted at the ground.

At. Lv. 82, the Dark Knight gains the Oblation ability. Oblation can be cast on yourself or a party member and reduces damage by 10% for 10 seconds. This ability has two charges, and each charge has a charge timer of 60 seconds.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At. Lv. 84, Dark Knight will gain the Enhanced Mended trait, which reduces the recast time of Plunge by five seconds when activating Unmend.

At Lv. 84, Dark Knights gain the Melee Mastery trait, which increases the damage potency of Hard Slash to 170, Syphon Strike to 120, and Souleater to 120.

At Lv. 86, Salted Earth gains a new combo action called Salt and Darkness. Salt and Darkness is an AOE attack that deals unaspected damage with a potency of 500 to all enemies standing in the area created by Salted Earth. This ability has a recast timer of 20 seconds.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 88, the Dark Knight's Simulacrum will have all of their attacks' damage potency increased to 300 thanks to the Enhanced Living trait.

At. 90, the Dark Knight gains a new ability called Shadowbringer. Shadowbringer deals unaspected damage to all enemies standing in a line in front of you. The first enemy hit takes damage with a potency of 600, and all the remaining enemies take 50% less damage. This ability has two charges and each has a charge timer of 60 seconds. Shadowbringer can only be activated when under the effects of Darkside.

At Lv. 90, the Simulacrum's Flood of Darkness attack will upgrade into Shadowbringer thanks to the Enhanced Living Shadow II trait. The Simulacrum's Shadowbringer functions the same as yours except it has a damage potency of 450 for the first enemy hit and deals 25% less damage for all remaining enemies.

Patch 6.1 changes

The recast timer for Grit has been reduced from 10 to 3 seconds.

The damage potency of Flood of Darkness has been reduced from 130 to 100.

Blood Weapon now grants 5 stacks of the Blood Weapon effect and its duration has been increased from 10 to 15 seconds.

Stalwart Soul is now acquired at Level 40 instead of Level 72.

Living Dead now has an additional where it restores the user's HP with a cure potency of 1,500 for every single successfully landed weaponskill or spell. If the user restores an amount of HP exceeding their maximum HP before the Walking Dead dead timer runs out, the Walking Dead effect will now change into Undead Rebirth. Undead Rebirth is a new effect that will make sure most attacks will drop your HP below 1. Its duration is based on the remaining amout of time carried over from Walking Dead.

Patch 6.2

The damage potency of Abyssal Drain has been increased from 150 to 240.

The effect duration of Living Shadow has been reduced from 24 to 20 seconds. The simulacrum will now always attack the first target the player attacks after it has been summoned. The simulacrum no longer attacks with Quietus. The damage potency of the simulacrum's Shadowbringer ability has been increased from 450 to 500. In addition, all of its other actions have had their damage potency increased from 300 to 350.

Gunbreaker

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The Gnashing Fang combo has been combined into a single button instead of being spread out across three buttons to free up space on the hotbar. Gnashing Fang will become Savage Claw, and then into Wicked Claw while allowing the use of Continuation in between each attack.

At Lv. 82, Aurora will gain two charges to spend instead of one thanks to the Enhanced Aurora trait.

At Lv. 82, the Gunbreaker's Heart of Stone ability will upgrade into Heart of Corundum. This ability can be targeted on the user or a party member, and it will reduce damage taken by 15% for eight seconds. When using Heart of Corundum while under the effects of Brutal Shell on a party member, they will also receive the benefits of Brutal Shell for 30 seconds. In addition it will also grant the Clarity of Corundum and Catharsis of Corundum buffs. Clarity of Corundum reduces damage taken by 15% for four seconds and Catharsis of Corundum restores HP when the target's HP falls below 50% or when the effect's 20-second duration ends.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 84, Gunbreakers gain the Melee Mastery trait, which increases the damage potency of Keen Edge to 170, Brutal Shell to 120, and Solid Barrel to 120.

At Lv. 86, the Gunbreaker gains the Enhanced Continuation trait, which grants the Ready to Blast state after executing Burst Strike. When under the effects of Ready to Blast, you can execute a new attack called Hypervelocity which has a damage potency of 180.

At Lv. 88, the Gunbreaker will gain the Cartridge Charge II trait, which adds a third cartridge slot to the Powder Gauge, and executing Bloodfest will load all three cartridges into it.

At Lv. 90, Gunbreakers will learn a new AOE weaponskill called Double Down. It deals damage to the first enemy hit with a damage potency of 1,200, and 20% less damage to all remaining nearby enemies. It costs two cartridges to use.

Patch 6.1 changes

The recast timer for Royal Guard has been reduced from 10 to 3 seconds.

Patch 6.11 changes

The damage potency of Gnashing Fang has been increased from 360 to 380.

The damage potency of Savage Claw has been increased from 440 to 460.

The damage potency of Wicked Talon has been increased from 520 to 540.

The damage potency of Jugular Rip has been increased from 180 to 200.

The damage potency of Abdomen Tear has been increased from 220 to 240.

The damage potency of Eye Gouge has been increased from 260 to 280.

Patch 6.2

The damage potency of Brutal Shell has been increased from 120 to 130 and its Combo damage potency has been increased from 260 to 270.

The damage potency of Solid Shell has been increased from 120 to 140 and its Combo damage potency has been increased from 340 to 360.

The range of Jugular Rip, Abdomen Tear, Hypervelocity and Eye Gouge has been increased from 3 yalms to 5 yalms.

The damage potency of Fated Circle has been increased from 290 to 300.

The recast timer for Bloodfest has been increased from 90 seconds to 120 seconds.

The damage potency of Blasting Zone has been increased from 700 to 720.

Double Down's reduction in damage potency after the first target has been changed from 20% to 15%.

Final Fantasy XIV Job changes: Melee DPS

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

All Melee DPS Jobs

The Feint ability now reduces physical damage dealt by an enemy by 10% and their magic damage by 5%.

Ranged attacks will no longer break melee combos.

Weapons of the same item level will have parity between their physical and magical attributes. Action potencies will change to accommodate this adjustment to the weapons.

Reaper

Source: SQUARE ENIX (Image credit: Source: SQUARE ENIX)

Patch 6.05 changes

Arcane Crest's cure potency from the Crest of Time Returned effect has been reduced from 100 to 50.

Patch 6.1 changes

When executing Hell's Ingress or Hell's Egress, the duration of Enhanced Harpe has been increased from 15 to 20 seconds.

The action animation for Regress, Hell's Ingress, and Hell's Egress has been shortened.

Patch 6.2

Reaper gains a new trait at Lv. 84 called Death Scythe Mastery II. This trait increases the damage potencies of Slice from 300 to 320, Waxing Slice from 140 to 160, and Infernal Slice from 140 to 180.

The Combo damage potencies of Waxing Slice have been increased from 380 to 400 and Infernal Slice from 460 to 500.

Dragoon

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Blood of the Dragon is now a separate ability. It increases the damage potency of Jump to 320 and Spineshatter Dive to 250. Also, all the original effects granted to certain abilities by the previous version of Blood of the Dragon have been removed.

Lance Charge's damage increase has been reduced to 10%, and its recast timer has been reduced to 60 seconds.

Battle Litany's recast timer has been reduced to 120 seconds, and its duration has been reduced to 15 seconds.

The 10% damage buff Dragoons receive upon executing Disembowel, which lasts for 30 seconds, is now called Power Surge. You can also gain Power Surge after executing Sonic Thrust within the AOE combo.

At Lv. 76, Dragoons gain the Lance Mastery II trait. This increases the damage potency of True Thrust to 230, Vorpal Thrust to 130, and Disembowel to 140. In addition, this grants the user the Draconian Fire buff when Fang and Claw is used after Wheeling Thrust and vice versa. While under the effects of Draconian Fire, True Thrust is converted into Raiden Thrust, effectively replacing the Raiden Thrust Ready buff. The damage potency of Raiden Thrust has been reduced to 260.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 82, Dragoons gain the Enhanced Coerthan Torment trait, which grants them the Draconian Fire buff after completing a combo with Coerthan Torment. While under the effects of Draconian Fire, Doom Spike is converted into the new Draconian Fury attack. It is an AOE attack that damages enemies in a 10-yalm line in front of the user with a damage potency of 130.

At Lv. 84, Spineshatter Dive gains two charges for consecutive usage thanks to the Enhanced Spineshatter Dive trait.

At Lv. 86, Full Thrust and Chaos Thrust get upgraded into Heavens' Thrust and Chaotic Spring respectively, thanks to the Lance Mastery III trait. Heavens' Thrust has an increased combo potency of 430. Meanwhile, Chaotic Spring's upgrades include an increased combo potency of 240, a rear combo potency of 280, and its damage over time effect has a higher damage potency of 45 for 24 seconds.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 88, Life Surge gets two charges for consecutive usage with a charge timer of 45 seconds thanks to the Enhanced Life Surge trait.

At Lv. 90, the Dragoon gains Lance Mastery IV trait, which increases the damage potency of Geirskogul to 250 and Nastrond to 350. In addition, it unlocks new effects for Draconian Fury and Raiden Thrust where upon execution, they will generate a point towards the new Firstminds' Focus gauge, up to a maximum of two points.

The Firstminds' Focus gauge is used to perform the new Lv. 90 Dragoon ability, Wyrmwind Thrust. This AOE attack costs 2 Firstminds' Focus points to use and damages enemies in a straight line in front of the user with a damage potency 370 for the first enemy hit, and 50% less damage for all remaining enemies.

Patch 6.05 changes

Wyrmwind Thrust's damage potency has been increased from 370 to 420.

Geirskogul's damage potency has been increased from 250 to 260.

Nastrond's damage potency has been increased from 350 to 360.

Patch 6.08 changes

The range of Dragon Sight has been increased from 12 yalms to 30 yalms. The targeted party member is no longer required to remain within 12 yalms of the Dragoon who cast Dragon Sight in order to receive the effects of Left Eye. The Channeling between the Dragoon and the affected party member has been removed.

The damage potency of Raiden Thrust has been increased from 260 to 280.

The damage potency Stardiver has been increased from 500 to 620.

The combo damage potency of Heavens' Thrust has been increased from 430 to 480.

The combo damage potency of Chaotic Spring has been increased from 240 to 260, and its Rear combo damage potency has been increased from 280 to 300.

Patch 6.1 changes

The action animations for Jump, High Jump, Elusive Jump, Spineshatter Dive, and Dragonfire Dive has been shortened.

Jump and High Jump now change into Mirage Dive while under the effects "Mirage Dive Ready."

Patch 6.11 changes

When Jump changes to Mirage Dive, there is now a small input delay to prevent the unintended execution of Mirage Dive.

When High Jump changes to Mirage Dive, there is now a small input delay to prevent the unintended execution of Mirage Dive.

Patch 6.2

Jump and High Jump will no longer be Mirage Dive while under the effects of Dive Ready. Mirage Dive is now a separate action that must be set on the hotbar. Do note that the recast timer for Jump and High Jump no longer affects the execution of Mirage Diver.

Monk

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The Fist Stances have been removed.

Bootshine, Dragon Kick, Twin Snakes, and True Strike will have their positional requirements for extra damage removed.

Meditation is now learnt at Lv. 15 instead of Lv. 54.

At Lv. 15, Monk gains the Steel Peak attack. This attack deals damage to a single enemy with a damage potency of 180 and can only be executed while under the effects of the Fifth Chakra. The Fifth Chakra is spent upon usage. It also shares a recast timer of one second with Howling Fist. Steel Peak gets upgraded into Forbidden Chakra at Lv. 54, and its damage potency increases to 370.

Shoulder Tackle has been removed and replaced by the new Thunderclap ability at Lv. 35. Thunderclap allows the user to dash towards a targeted enemy or ally within 20 yalms. It has two charges (three at Lv. 84 due to the Enhanced Thunderclap trait) to spend with a charge timer of 30 seconds.

At Lv. 40, Monk gains the Howling Fist AOE attack. Howling Fist deals damage to all enemies in a straight line in front of the user with a damage potency of 100 and can only be executed while under the effects of the Fifth Chakra. The Fifth Chakra is spent upon usage. It also shares a recast timer of one second with Steel Peak/Forbidden Chakra. Howling Fist upgrades into Enlightenment at Lv. 74 with a damage potency increase to 170.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 60, Monk receives a new attack called Masterful Blitz called. This gives the Monk access to a variety of new attacks after generating Beast Chakra when executing certain weaponskills under the effects of Perfect Balance. As a result, Perfect Balance has been reworked to accommodate this mechanic.

Perfect Balance now grants 3 stacks of the Perfect Balance buff, each stack allowing the use of a weaponskill without any form requirements for 10 seconds. Perfect Balance will also grant the following Beast Chakra types depending on the weaponskill you use and what form they normally require during this buff: Opo-opo Chakra, Coeurl Chakra, or Raptor Chakra. In addition, you now get two charges of Perfect Balance for consecutive usage with a charge time of 40 seconds.

After generating the aforementioned Beast Chakras, Masterful Blitz will turn into one of the following attacks: Elixir Field, Celestial Revolution, Flint Strike, and Tornado Kick. Do note that any buffs associated with these attacks will apply.

The AOE attack Elixir Field can now only be executed after generating three of the same Beast Chakra types. Its damage potency has been increased to 600 for the main targeted enemy, and it now deals 70% less damage for remaining nearby enemies. This attack will grant the user the Formless Fist buff, allowing them to perform weaponskills without form requirements for 30 seconds. Elixir Field will generate a Lunar Nadi.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Celestial Revolution is a new attack with damage potency of 450 dealt to a single target. It can only be executed after generating any three Beast Chakra types. This attack will grant the user the Formless Fist buff, allowing them to perform weaponskills without form requirements for 30 seconds. Celestial Revolution will generate a Lunar Nadi; however if you already have one, it will generate a Solar Nadi instead.

Flint Strike is a new AOE attack with damage potency of 600 for the main targeted enemy, and it now deals 65% less damage for all remaining enemies. It can only be executed after generating three different Beast Chakra types and grants the user the Formless Fist buff, allowing them to perform weaponskills without form requirements for 15 seconds. Flint Strike will generate a Solar Nadi upon execution.

Tornado Kick is now an AOE attack and can only be executed after generating three Beast Chakras of any type, a Lunar Nadi, and a Solar Nadi. It has a damage potency 850 for the main targeted enemy and deals 65% less damage for all remaining enemies. This attack will grant the user the Formless Fist buff, allowing them to perform weaponskills without form requirements for 15 seconds.

At Lv. 72, Monk gains the new Riddle of Wind ability which reduces auto-delay by 50% for 15 seconds.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 82, Arm of the Destroyer is upgraded into Shadow of the Destroyer. Its damage potency is increased to 110 and is guaranteed to deal a critical hit while under the effects of the Opo-Opo Form.

At Lv. 86, Flint Strike upgrades into Rising Phoenix thanks to the Flint Strike Mastery trait. Its damage potency is increased to 700 for the main targeted enemy, and it deals 70% less damage for remaining nearby enemies. Its Formless Fist buff duration has been increased to 30 seconds.

At Lv. 90, Tornado Kick upgrades into Phantom Rush thanks to the Tornado Kick Mastery trait. Its damage potency is increased to 1,000 for the main targeted enemy, and it deals 50% less damage for all remaining enemies. Its Formless Fist buff duration has been increased to 30 seconds.

Patch 6.05 changes

Arm of the Destroyer now grants Raptor Chakra while under the effects of Perfect Balance, even when missing a target.

Rockbreaker now grants Opo-opo Chakra while under the effects of Perfect Balance, even when missing a target.

Four-point Fury now grants Coeurl Chakra while under the effects of Perfect Balance, even when missing a target.

Shadow of the Destroyer now grants Raptor Chakra while under the effects of Perfect Balance, even when missing a target.

Elixir Field now generates a Lunar Nadi and grants Formless Fist when executed, even when missing a target.

Flint Strike now generates Solar Nadi and grants Formless Fist when executed, even when missing a target.

Rising Phoenix now generates Solar Nadi and grants Formless Fist even when missing a target.

Patch 6.06 changes

The damage potency of Phantom Rush has been increased from 1,000 to 1,150.

Patch 6.1 changes

Perfect Balance can no longer be activated while under the effects of any Beast Chakra.

Samurai

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Merciful Eyes and Hissatsu Seigan have been removed. As a result, the effects of Third Eye have been changed. It will no longer grant the Eyes Open effect; instead the user will generate 10 Kenki Gauge points when they get attacked during Third Eye's three-second duration.

The 13% damage increase buff granted by Jinpu is now called Fugetsu. In addition, Mangestsu now grants Fugestu instead of only extending the duration.

Shifu's buff that grants the user a 13% reduction to auto-attack delay, recast timers, spell cast timers, and weaponskill cast timers is now called Fuka. In addition, Oka now grants Fuka instead of only extending the duration.

The combo potency of Mangetsu and Oka has been reduced to 110.

When under the effects of Meikyo Shisui, Gekko will grant the user Fugetsu, and Kasha will grant Oka when both skills successfully hit the target.

Hissatsu: Guren now has a damage potency of 500, deals 50% less damage to all remaining enemies after the first target hit, and now only costs 25 Kenki points to use.

Shoha's Meditation stacks gained from Tsubame-gaeshi are instead gained from the new weaponskill, Ogi Namikiri.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At. 82, Samurai learn Shoha II, which is an AOE version of Shoha. This attack targets all nearby enemies with a damage potency of 200 for all targets hit. It can only be performed after accumulating three stacks of Meditation by executing Iaijutsu, Meditate, or Ogi Namikiri during combat. It also shares a recast timer with Shoha.

At Lv. 84, Tsubame-gaeshi gains two charges for consecutive usage with a charge timer of 60 seconds thanks to the Enhanced Tsubame-gaeshi trait.

At Lv. 86, Samurai gain the Fugo Mastery trait, which upgrades Fugo into Fuko. This attack damages all nearby enemies with a damage potency of 100 for all enemies hit and generates 10 Kenki Gauge points.

At Lv. 88, Meikyo Shisui gains two charges for consecutive usage with a charge timer of 55 seconds thanks to the Enhanced Meikyo Shisui trait.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Ikishoten's recast timer has been increased to 120 seconds. As a trade-off, Ikishoten gains a new effect at. Lv. 90 thanks to the Enhanced Ikishoten trait. Upon landing Ikishoten, the user is granted the Ogi Namikiri Ready buff, which will allow them to perform the new Lv. 90 abilities, Ogi Namikiri and Kaeshi: Namikiri.

Ogi Namikiri is an AOE attack that damages enemies in a cone in front of the user with a damage potency of 800 for the first enemy hit, and 75% less for all remaining nearby enemies. In addition, this attack generates a stack of Meditation upon landing, up to a max limit of three. Ogi Namikiri can only be performed while under the effects of Ogi Namikiri.

After successfully landing Ogi Namikiri, this attack changes into Kaeshi: Namikiri. This AOE attack damages enemies in a cone in front of the user with a damage potency of 1,200 for the first enemy hit, and 75% less for all remaining nearby enemies. Do note that Kaeshi: Namikiri triggers the cooldown of weaponskills upon casting, and it cannot be performed during the cooldown of weaponskills.

Patch 6.05 changes

The range of Higanbana, Kaeshi: Higanbana, Midare Setsugekka, Kaeshi: Setsugekka has been increased from 3 yalms to 6 yalms.

Patch 6.08 changes

The damage potency of Hakaze has been increased from 150 to 180.

The combo damage potency of Jinpu has been increased from 250 to 280.

The combo damage potency of Shifu has been increased from 250 to 280.

The damage potency of Ogi Namikiri has been increased from 800 to 900.

The damage potency of Kaeshi: Namikiri has been increased from 1,200 to 1,350.

Patch 6.1 changes

The damage potency of Hakaze has been increased from 180 to 200.

The damage potency of Jinpu has been increased from 100 to 120.

The effect duration of Third Eye has been increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

The damage potency of Shifu has been increased from 100 to 120.

The damage potency of Gekko has been increased from 100 to 120, its combo damage potency has been increased from 320 to 330, and its rear combo damage potency has been increased from 370 to 380.

The damage over time potency of Higanbana has been increased from 30 to 45.

The combo damage potency of Mangetsu has been increased from 110 to 120.

The damage potency of Kasha has been increased from 100 to 120, its combo damage potency has been increased from 320 to 330, and its flank combo damage potency has been increased from 370 to 380.

The AOE range for Tenka Goken has been changed from a cone to a centred AOE attack that hits all nearby enemies.

The combo damage potency of Oka has been increased from 110 to 120.

The damage potency of Yukikaze has been increased from 100 to 120, and its combo damage potency has been increased from 280 to 300.

The damage potency of Midare Setsugekka has been reduced from 660 to 600, and the attack is now guaranteed to land a critical hit.

Ranged weaponskills no longer count toward the effects of Meikyo Shisui.

Hissatsu: Shinten is now acquired at level 52 instead of level 62 and its damage potency has been reduced from 270 to 250.

The activation time for Hissatsu: Yaten has been adjusted to match that of other backstep actions.

Hissatsu: Kyuten is now acquired at Level 62 instead of Level 64.

The damage potency of Kaeshi: Higanbana has been reduced from 300 to 200.

The damage potency of Kaeshi: Goken has been reduced from 420 to 280, and its AOE range has been changed from a cone to a centered AOE attack that hits all nearby enemies.

The damage potency of Kaeshi: Setsugekka has been reduced from 990 to 600, and the attack is now guaranteed to land a critical hit.

The damage potency of Shoha has been reduced from 580 to 500.

The damage potency of Ogi Namikiri has been reduced from 900 to 800, and the attack is now guaranteed to land a critical hit.

The damage potency of Kaeshi: Namikiri has been reduced from 1,350 to 800, and the attack is now guaranteed to land a critical hit.

At Level 66, the Samurai gain the Way of the Samurai trait, which increases the damage potency of Hakaze to 200, Jinpu to 120, and Shifu to 120.

At Level 84, the Samurai gain the Way of the Samurai II trait, which increases the damage potency of Gekko, Kasha, and Yukikaze to 120.

Hissatsu: Kaiten has been removed from the game.

Patch 6.11 changes

The damage potency of Midare Setsugekka has been increased from 600 to 640.

The damage potency of Kaeshi: Setsugekka has been increased from 600 to 640.

The damage potency of Shohahas been increased from 500 to 520.

Patch 6.2

The damage potency of Tenka Goken has increased from 280 to 300.

The damage potency of Hissatsu: Kyuten has increased from 110 to 120.

The damage potency reduction of Hissatsu: Guren after the first target has been changed from 50% to 25%.

The damage potency of Kaeshi: Goken has increased from 280 to 300.

Ninja

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The Shadowfang ability has been removed.

The Huton Gauge's max duration has been reduced to 60 seconds.

At Lv. 60, Ninjas gain a new weaponskill, Huraijin. It deals damage to a single target with a damage potency of 200 and grants the user the Huton buff for 60 seconds.

Assassinate is now learnt at Lv. 40 and upgrades into Dream Within a Dream at Lv. 56, essentially combining the once-separate skills into one. Also, they no longer require the Assassinate Ready buff to be executed and can be performed whenever you want, so long as their 60-second recast timer is complete.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 82, Ninjas gain the Phantom Kamaitachi ability, which can only be activated while under the effects of Phantom Kamaitachi Ready, granted by Bunshin. This ability commands your shadow clone to execute an AOE attack dealing wind damage to a targeted enemy and all enemies near it. It has a damage potency of 550 to the main target and deals 50% less damage to all the remaining enemies. In addition, it extends the Huton buff's duration by 30 seconds up to a maximum of 60, and generates five Ninki points.

At Lv. 84, Ninjas gain the Melee Mastery trait, which increases damage potency of Spinning Edge to 200, Gust Slash to 140, Aeolian Edge to 120, and Armor Crush to 120.

Ninjas gain another trait at Lv. 84 called Shukiho III. Upon completing a combo with Aeolian Edge or Armor Crush, you generate 15 points towards the Ninki Gauge.

At Lv. 86, the Doton Ninjutsu gets augmented with the Hollow Nozuchi ability. Whenever you place a Doton patch and finish a combo with Hakke Mujinsatsu, all enemies standing within it take extra damage. Hollow Nozuchi has a damage potency of 50.

At Lv. 88, Ninjas gain the Enhanced Muisui trait. While under the effects of Muisui, the damage potency of Bhavacakra is increased to 500.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At. Lv. 90, Raiton gets upgraded with a three-part combo thanks to the Enhanced Raiton trait. When executing Raiton, it will grant a stack of the Forked Raiju Ready buff for 15 seconds up to a maximum of three stacks. These stacks convert Raiton into a new attack called Forked Raiju. Be warned performing any melee weaponskill will cancel the Forked Raiju Ready buff.

Forked Raiju has the user rush towards an enemy within a range of 20 yalms to deal lightning damage with a damage potency of 400 and generates five Ninki Gauge points. After executing Forked Raiju, the user will be granted the Fleeting Raiju buff for 15 seconds, which will allow them to perform Fleeting Raiju.

Fleeting Raiju is a more powerful version of Forked Raiju with a damage potency of 450. Except the only extra effect Fleeting Raiju grants is five points towards the Ninki Gauge. Do note that both Forked Raiju and Fleeting Raiju cannot be cast while bound.

Patch 6.05 changes

The status effect granted upon executing Raiton has been changed from "Forked Raiju Ready" to "Raiju Ready," and its duration has been increased from 15 to 30 seconds.

The "Phantom Kamaitachi Ready" status effect granted by Bunshin no longer expires when the effect of Bunshin ends. This action now changes to Phantom Kamaitachi upon execution and the "Phantom Kamaitachi Ready" status effect now has a duration of 45 seconds.

Executing Phantom Kamaitachi no longer consumes a stack of Bunshin and the increase to the Ninki Gauge has been changed from 5 to 10. Prior to Patch 6.05, both the execution of Phantom Kamaitachi and the effect of Bunshin increased the Ninki Gauge by 5, resulting in a total increase of 10. The above adjustment ensures this increase to the Ninki Gauge remains unchanged when executing Phantom Kamaitachi.

The damage potency of Forked Raijuhas been increased from 400 to 560. The additional effect "Grants Fleeting Raiju Ready" has been removed. The requirement for execution has been changed from "while under the effect of Forked Raiju Ready" to "while under the effect of Raiju Ready."

Players will no longer rush to the target upon executing Fleeting Raiju. Its range has been reduced from 20 yalms to 3 yalms and its damage potency has been increased from 450 to 560. The requirement for execution has been changed from "while under the effect of Fleeting Raiju Ready" to "while under the effect of Raiju Ready."

Patch 6.08 changes

The damage potency of Spinning Edge has been increased from 200 to 210.

The damage potency of Gust Slash has been increased from 140 to 160, and its combo damage potency has been increased from 300 to 320.

The damage potency of Aeolian Edge has been increased from 120 to 140, and its rear damage potency has been increased from 180 to 200. The combo damage potency has also been increased from 340 to 360 along with its rear combo damage potency increase of 400 to 420.

The damage potency of Armor Crush has been increased from 120 to 140, and its flank damage potency has been increased from 180 to 200. The combo damage potency has also been increased from 320 to 340 along with its flank combo damage potency increase of 380 to 400.

The damage potency of Hyosho Ranryu has been increased from 1,200 to 1,300.

Patch 6.1 changes

Executing Hide now dispels the effects of Doton.

Mug now has an additional effect that increases the amount of damage a target takes by 5% for 20 seconds.

Trick Attack's additional effect, which increases the amount of damage a target takes by 5%, has been replaced with an effect where the user deals to 10% more damage to their target for 15 seconds.

The damage potency Aeolian Edge has been increased from 360 to 380, and its rear combo damage potency has been increased from 420 to 440.

The action animation of Shukuchi has been shortened.

The damage potency Doton has been increased from 70 to 80, and the duration of its effects has been reduced from 24 to 18 seconds.

The combo damage potency Hakke Mujinsatsu has been increased from 120 to 130.

The combo damage potency Armor Crush has been increased from 340 to 360, and its flank damage combo potency has been increased from 400 to 420.

The damage potency of Bhavacakra has been reduced from 400 to 350.

The damage potency of Phantom Kamaitachi has been increased from 550 to 600.

Melee Mastery is now acquired at Level 74 instead of Level 84.

At Level 84, Ninjas gain the Melee Mastery II trait, which increases the damage potency of Spinning Edge to 220 and Gust Slash to 160.

Final Fantasy XIV Job changes: Physical Ranged DPS

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

All Physical Ranged DPS Jobs

Weapons of the same item level will have parity between their physical and magical attributes. Action potencies will change to accommodate this adjustment to the weapons.

The cooldown of party-wide defensive abilities will be changed to 90 seconds.

Bard

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The recast timer for Mage's Ballad, Army's Paeon, and The Wanderer's Minuet is now 120 seconds, and the duration of their respective effects now lasts for 45 seconds. They now have an 80% chance to the Reportoire buff and no longer require the damage over time of Caustic Bite or Stormbite to trigger it. In addition, their effects now apply to the Bard who performed each respective song.

The damage over time effects for Caustic Bite and Stormbite now lasts 45 seconds.

The duration for the Straight Shot Ready buff now lasts for 30 seconds.

Raging Strikes' recast timer is now 120 seconds and grants a 15% damage increase to the user.

Barrage's recast timer has increased to 120 seconds, and it increases the damage potency of Shadowbite to 270.

The recast timer for Battle Voice has been reduced to 120 seconds, the duration has been reduced to 15 seconds, its effects now apply to the user.

Shadowbite is now a weaponskill and its recast timer has been reduced to 2.5 seconds.

Sidewinder no longer gains a damage boost when attacking a target under the damage over time effects of Caustic Bite and Stormbite. It now has a simple damage potency of 300.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The Enhanced Quick Nock trait is now learnt at Lv. 72 and its effects have completely changed. It now grants Quick Nock a 35% chance of granting the Shadowbite Ready buff.

At Lv. 82, Quick Knock upgrades into Ladonsbite thanks to the Quick Nock Mastery trait. This weaponskill attacks all enemies in a 12-yalm cone in front of the user with a damage potency of 130. It also has a 35% chance to grant the Shadowbite Ready Buff.

At Lv. 84, Bloodletter and Rain of Death gain a third charge for consecutive usage with a charge time of 15 seconds thanks to the Enhanced Bloodletter trait.

At Lv. 86, Bards obtain the Enhanced Apex Arrow trait. After performing Apex Arrow while having 80 Soul Voice Gauge points saved up, the user will be granted the Blast Arrow Ready buff for 30 seconds.

The Blast Arrow Ready buff will allow the Bard to fire a new AOE attack called Blast Arrow. This damages enemies in a straight line of 25 yalms in front of the user. It has a damage potency of 600 for the first enemy hit and deals 60% less damage for all remaining enemies.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 88, Troubadour's recast timer is reduced to 90 seconds thanks to the Enhanced Troubadour trait.

At Lv. 90, Bards obtain the Minstrel's Coda trait. Performing Mage's Ballad, Army's Paeon, and The Wanderer's Minuet will grant the user the Mage's Coda, Army's Coda, and Wanderer's Coda buffs respectively. These Codas are required to trigger a new ability called Radiant Finale.

Radiant Finale grants all nearby party members a damage bonus based on the number of different active Codas in the Song Gauge. One Coda, increases damage dealt by 2%, two Codas adds 4%, and three Codas add 5%. This ability can be activated with at least one Coda stored up.

6.1 changes

The range Repelling Shot has been increased from 5 to 15 yalms, and its activation time has been adjusted to match that of other backstep actions.

Battle Voice no longer requires the effect of Mage's Ballad, Army's Paeon, or the Wanderer's Minuet to be activated.

The Wanderer's Minuet action now changes to Pitch Perfect upon execution.

The sound effect that plays when a Bard's Soul Voice Gauge reaches 100 points will now also play when the gauge reaches 80 points. In addition, a new visual indicator has been added when the Soul Voice Gauge reaches 80 points.

Machinist

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 82, Scattershot gets upgraded into Scattergun due to the Spread Shot Mastery trait. It has a damage potency increase of 150, and it generates 10 Heat Gauge points now.

At Lv. 84, the Machinist gains the Marksman's Mastery trait. This increases the damage potency of Heated Split Shot to 200, Heated Slug Shot to 120, and Heated Clean Shot to 110.

At Lv. 84, Reassembled gains two charges for consecutive usage with a charge timer of 55 seconds thanks to the Enhanced Reassembled trait.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At. Lv. 86, the Automation Queen gets a new attack called Crowned Collider, thanks to the Queen's Gambit trait. After performing Pile Bunker, the Automation Queen will follow up with Crowned Collider. It has a base damage potency of 750, and it can be increased depending on the amount of Battery Gauge used to summon the Automation Queen beyond the required amount. The Automation Queen will shut down after performing Crowned Collider. If Crowned Collider is not activated manually before the end of the Automation Queen's duration, it will perform the attack automatically before shutting down.

At Lv. 88, the recast timer on Tactician will be reduced to 90 seconds thanks to the Enhanced Tactician trait.

At Lv. 90, the Machinist gains a new AOE attack called Chainsaw. This attacks enemies in a 25-yalm line in front of the user. It has a damage potency of 550 for the first enemy hit and deals 65% less damage for all remaining enemies. Chainsaw also generates 20 Battery Gauge points upon being successfully landed. It has a recast timer of 58.56 seconds, and it is not shared with any other actions.

6.08 changes

The damage potency of Drill has been increased from 550 to 570.

The damage potency of Air Anchor has been increased from 550 to 570.

The damage potency of Chain Saw has been increased from 550 to 570.

6.1 changes

The damage potency of Heat Blast has been increased from 170 to 180.

The damage potency increase per weaponskill landed for Wildfire has been increased from 150 to 200.

The damage potency of Drill has been increased from 570 to 580.

The damage potency of Air Anchor has been increased from 570 to 580.

The damage potency of Pile Bunker has been increased from 650 to 680.

The damage potency of Crowned Collider has been increased from 750 to 780.

The damage potency of Chain Saw has been increased from 570 to 580.

Patch 6.11 changes

The damage potency increase per weaponskill landed prior to the detonation of Wildfire has been increased from 200 to 220.

Patch 6.2

The Rook Autoturret's duration no longer increases to a maximum of 15 seconds and is now fixed at 9 seconds. Its base damage potency has been reduced from 70 to 35. The Rook Autoturret's damage potency now increases as the Battery Gauge exceeds the required cost when deployed, up to a max potency of 75.

Rook Overdrive's base damage potency has been reduced from 320 to 160. The Rook Overdrive's damage potency now increases as the Battery Gauge exceeds the required cost when deploying the Rook Autoturret, up to a max potency of 320.

Rook Overload's base damage potency has been reduced from 320 to 160. The Rook Overload's damage potency now increases as the Battery Gauge exceeds the required cost when deploying the Rook Autoturret, up to a max potency of 320.

The Automation Queen will now always attack the first target the player attacks when deployed. Its duration no longer increases to a maximum of 20 seconds and is now fixed at 12. The damage potency of the Automation Queen's actions now as the Battery gauge exceeds the required when deployed.

Roller Dash's damage potency now increases as the Battery gauge exceeds the required when deploying the Automation Queen, from a minimum of 240 to max limit of 480.

Arm Punch's damage potency now increases as the Battery gauge exceeds the required when deploying the Automation Queen, from a minimum of 120 to max limit of 240.

Dancer

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Windmill will change into Emboite while dancing.

The effects of the Espirit trait have been completely changed. It now grants the Esprit buff to yourself and nearby party members when performing Standard Finish or Technical Finish. Whenever you successfully land Cascade, Reverse Cascade, Fountain, Fountainfall, Windmill, Rising Windmill, Bladeshower, or Bloodshower, you gain five Esprit Gauge points. When party members perform a weaponskill or cast a spell, they have a chance of giving you 10 Espirit Gauge points. The chances of each party member giving your Espirit depends on their Job.

When executing Standard Step or Technical Step, your AOE attacks will now turn into Steps alongside single-target attacks.

The requirements for executing certain attacks following single-target and AOE combos have been changed. For example, after performing either Cascade or Windmill, they have a 50% chance of granting the user the new Flourishing Symmetry buff. This will allow you to perform either Reverse Cascade or Rising Windmill.

This change is also applied for Fountain and Bladeshower, both of which have a 50% of granting the user the Flourishing Flow buff. This will allow you to execute either Fountainfall or Bloodshower. These changes will allow the Dancer to freely mix and match different attacks without being forced into certain AOE or single-target combos for the desired attack.

As a result of these changes, Flourishing Symmetry has replaced the Flourishing Cascade and Flourishing Fountain buffs, and Flourishing Flow has replaced the Flourishing Windmill, Flourishing Shower buffs.

The Flourish ability has been tweaked to accommodate these changes. It will now grant the user Flourishing Symmetry, Flourishing Flow, and Threefold Fan Dance for 30 seconds. At Lv. 86, Flourish will also grant the user Fourfold Fan Dance for 30 seconds thanks to the Enhanced Flourish trait.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The Improvision ability has received significant changes to its effects. Improvision will grant the user the Rising Rhythm buff. For 15 seconds, you will heal all nearby party members over time with a healing potency of 100. In addition, you will generate Rising Rhythm stacks every three seconds, up to a max limit of four stacks. Improvision ends when the duration ends or if you perform an action or move during the dance. Auto-attacks are cancelled during the duration of Improvision.

While Improvision is active, you gain access to a new ability called Improvised Finish. This ability creates a barrier on all nearby party members, which absorbs damage based on the amount of Rising Rhythm Stacks you have saved up. At zero stacks, the barrier absorbs damage up to 5% max HP, one stack absorbs 6%, two stacks absorb 7%, three stacks absorb 8%, and four stacks absorb 10%.

At Lv. 82, executing Technical Finish will grant the user Flourishing Finish thanks to the Enhanced Technical Finish trait. Flourishing Finish will allow Dancers to perform the new Tillana attack.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Tillana is an AOE attack that damages all nearby enemies with a damage potency of 360 for the first enemy hit and deals 50% less damage for all remaining enemies. Tillana also grants the user and a party member designated as their Dance Partner with the Standard Finish and Esprit buffs. Standard Finish increases the damage you deal by 5% for 30 seconds. Do note that Tillana will trigger the cooldowns of weaponskills, step actions, and finish actions when activated. Also, Tillana cannot be used during the cooldown of weaponskills, step actions, and finish actions.

At. Lv. 84, performing Reverse Cascade, Fountainfall, Rising Windmill, or Bloodshower will generate 10 Esprit Gauge points thanks to the Enhanced Esprit trait.

At Lv. 86, Dancers gain a new attack called Fan Dance IV. Fan Dance IV damages in a 15-yalm cone in front of the user with a damage potency of 300 for the first enemy hit and deals 50% less damage for all remaining enemies. This attack can only be performed while under the effects of Fourfold Fan Dance.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 88, Shield Samba's recast timer gets reduced to 90 seconds thanks to the Enhanced Shield Samba buff.

At Lv. 90, Dancers gain the Enhanced Devilment trait. After performing Devilment, the user will be granted the Flourishing Starfall buff for 30 seconds, allowing them to perform a new attack called Starfall Dance.

Starfall Dance is an AOE attack that deals a guaranteed critical direct hit to all enemies in a 25-yalm line in front of the user. The damage potency is 600 for the first enemy hit, and all remaining enemies take 75% less damage.

Patch 6.05 changes

The action category for Standard Finish, Technical Finish, and Tillana has been changed from "ability" to "weaponskill."

6.08 changes

The damage potency of Cascade has been increased from 180 to 220.

The combo damage potency of Fountain has been increased from 240 to 280.

The damage potency of Reverse Cascade has been increased from 240 to 280.

The damage potency of Fountainfall has been increased from 300 to 340.

The 4 Steps damage potency of Technical Finish has been increased from 1,080 to 1,200.

6.1 changes

Standard Step, Emboite Action, Entrechat, Jete, Pirouette, and Technical Step are now categorized as weaponskills.

Cascade's additional of granting Flourishing Symmetry on a 50% chance has been replaced with granting Silken Symmetry on a 50% chance.

Fountain's additional effect of granting Flourishing Flow on a 50% chance has been replaced with granting Silken Flow on a 50% chance.

Windmill's additional effect of granting Flourishing Symmetry on a 50% chance has been replaced with granting Silken Flow on a 50% chance.

Reverse Cascade can now only be executed while under the effects of Silken Symmetry or Flourishing Symmetry.

Bladeshower's additional effect of granting Flourishing Flow on a 50% chance has been replaced with granting Silken Flow on a 50% chance.

Rising Windmill can now only be performed while under the effects of Silken Symmetry or Flourishing Symmetry.

Fountainfall can now only be performed while under the effects of Silken Flow or Flourishing Flow.

Bloodshower can now only be performed while under the effects of Silken Flow or Flourishing Flow.

Final Fantasy XIV Job changes: Magical Ranged DPS

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

All Magical Ranged DPS Jobs

The Addle ability now reduces magic damage dealt by an enemy by 10% and their physical damage by 5%.

Sleep is no longer a Thaumaturge/Black Mage spell, it is now a role action that all Magical Ranged DPS Jobs can perform.

Black Mage

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The Aspect Mastery trait is now learnt at Lv. 1 instead of Lv. 72 and its effects have changed. Casting certain fire or ice spells will grant the user a stack of the Astral Fire or Umbral Ice buffs respectively for 15 seconds. While under the effects of either of these buffs, casting a spell of the opposite element will cost no MP. This effect does not apply to Flare.

At Lv. 20, Black Mages gain the Aspect Master II trait, which will allow them to accumulate a second stack of Astral Fire and Umbral Ice.

At Lv. 35, Blizzard II will now grant Umbral Ice III, and Fire II will grant Astral Fire III thanks to the Aspect Master III trait. In addition, this trait will allow a third stack of Umbral Ice and Astral Fire.

To accommodate these changes, the Main and Mend traits have their Astral Fire and Umbral Ice stack granting effects removed. They will only now grant the damage and HP restoration increases as before.

Blizzard III is now learnt at Lv. 35, and Freeze is learnt at Lv. 40.

Enhanced Freeze is now learnt at Lv. 58 and grants three Umbral Hearts instead of one Umbral Heart upon casting Freeze.

Enochian is now a passive trait instead of an ability you activate manually. It increases the user's mage damage by 5% while under the effects of Umbral Ice or Astral Fire. In addition, this trait now grants the user the Enhanced Flare buff after performing Fire II while under the effects of Astral Fire. The Enhanced Flare buff ends when the Astral Fire buff ends.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At. Lv. 80, Black Mages gain the Enhanced Foul trait, which turns the Foul spell into an instant cast spell.

At. Lv. 82, Fire II will upgrade into High Fire II. This will deal fire damage to all enemies near it with a damage potency of 140, grant Astral Fire III for 15 seconds and remove Umbral Ice. In addition, it will grant two charges of Enhanced Flare for 30 seconds. This buff will increase the damage of the next Flare you cast.

At. Lv. 82, Blizzard II will upgrade into High Blizzard II. This will deal ice damage to all enemies near it with a damage potency of 140, grant Umbral Ice III for 15 seconds and remove Astral Fire.

At Lv. 84, Manafont will have its recast reduced to 120 seconds thanks to the Enhanced Manafont trait.

At Lv. 86, Black Mage will learn the Amplifier ability. This ability grants a Polyglot stack and can only be cast while under the effects of Umbral Ice or Astral Fire.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At. Lv. 86, Black Mage will gain the Enhanced Enochian III trait, which increases Enochian's magic damage buff to 20%.

At Lv. 88, Swiftcast will gain two charges for consecutive uses thanks to the Enhanced Sharpcast II trait.

At Lv. 90, Black Mage learns a new spell called Paradox and is accompanied by Aspect Mastery V trait. Aspect Mastery V adds Paradox marker to the Elemental Gauge. Whenever you reach Astral Fire III then switch to Umbral Ice III or switching from Umbral Ice III while stocking three Umbral Hearts into Astral Fire III, the Paradox marker becomes active and allows you to cast Paradox.

The Paradox spell deals unaspected damage to a single target with a damage potency of 500. While under the effects of Astral Fire, Paradox refreshes Astral Fire's duration and has a 40% chance to grant Firestarter. For 30 seconds, the Firestarter buff ensures that the next Fire III cast will cost no MP and is cast instantly. Conversely, if Paradox is used while under the effects of Umbral Ice, it will cost no MP to cast and refreshes the duration of Umbral Ice.

6.08 changes

The damage potency of Fire III has been increased from 240 to 280.

The damage potency of Blizzard III has been increased from 240 to 260.

The damage potency of Blizzard IV has been increased from 300 to 310.

The damage potency of Fire IV has been increased from 300 to 310.

The damage potency of Xenoglossy has been increased from 660 to 760.

Red Mage

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Manafication has received changes in its effects. It will now add 50 Black and White Mana points instead of doubling what amount you currently had. Manafication will grant six stacks of the Manafication buff thanks to the Enhanced Manafication trait learnt at Lv. 90. This will increase the Red Mage's magic damage by 5% for 15 seconds. Do note that all combos will be cancelled when activating Manafication.

The Red Mage's full melee combos now cost 50 Mana points instead of 80 points.

Engagement is now learnt at Lv. 40 instead of Lv. 72.

Engagement, Displacement, and Acceleration gain a second charge for consecutive usage. The charge timer for Displacement and Engagement is 35 seconds and Acceleration's charge timer is 55 seconds.

Engagement and Displacement now share the same damage potency of 180 at Lv. 72 thanks to the Enhanced Displacement trait.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Embolden will now increase all damage dealt by nearby party members by 5% and your magic damage by 5%.

Enhanced Contra Forte has been renamed into Red Magic Mastery and is learnt at Lv. 74 instead of Lv. 78.

Enhanced Manafication is now learnt at Lv. 78 instead of Lv. 74.

Verholy, Verflare, and Scorch are now AOE attack spells instead of single-target spells. These deal unaspected damage to all enemies near those spells. Verflare and Verholy will have a damage potency of 580 and 60% less to all remaining enemies. Whereas Scorch's damage potency will be 680 and 60% less to all remaining enemies.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Red Mages learn the new Mana Stack trait at Lv. 68. Whenever you land an Enchanted weaponskill, it will add a Mana Stack to the Balance Gauge up to a maximum of three stacks. Once you have three Mana Stacks, Verthunder and Verthunder II will become Verflare and Veraero, and Veraero II will turn into Verholy (once you learn both Verholy and Verflare).

At Lv. 82, Red Mages gain the Red Magic Mastery II trait. This upgrades Verthunder into Verthunder III and Veraero into Veraero III. Verthunder III deals lightning damage with a damage potency of 380, increases Black Mana by six points, and has a 50% chance of granting Verfire Ready for 30 seconds. Veraero III deals wind damage with a damage potency of 380, increases White Mana by six points, and has a 50% chance of granting Verstone Ready for 30 seconds. In addition, Verthunder III will turn into Verflare, and Veraero III will turn into Verholy after gaining three Mana Stacks.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 84, Red Mages receive the Red Mastery III trait. This increases the damage potency of Verthunder II to 140, Veraero II to 140, Verfire to 330, Verstone to 330, Jolt II to 310, Impact to 210, and Enchanted Reprise to 310.

At Lv. 86, Red Mage learns a new utility spell called Magick Barrier. This reduces magic damage taken by the user and nearby party members by 10% and increases the amount of HP recovered through healing actions by 5% for 15 seconds. It has a recast timer of 120 seconds.

At Lv. 90, Red Mage obtains a new attack spell called Resolution, which can only be executed after landing Scorch. This attack deals unaspected damage to all enemies in a straight line in front of the user with a damage potency of 750 for the first enemy hit, and 60% less damage for all remaining enemies. It also accumulates four Black and White Mana points.

Patch 6.1 changes

The action animation for Displacement has been shortened.

Summoner

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The Summoner has received an overhaul so extensive that it could be considered a new Job entirely. For starters, Bio, Bio II, Bio III, Miasma, Miasma II, Egi Assault, Bane, Aetherpact, and all Egi-pet actions have been removed.

Fester has been changed into an attack spell that costs one Aetherflow Gauge point and has a damage potency of 300 without reliance on Bio or Miasma for extra damage anymore. It is also now learnt at Lv. 10 instead of Lv. 18.

Tri-Disaster also no longer relies on Bio or Miasma and has flat damage potency of 120. Its lower-level incarnation, Outburst is now learnt at Lv. 26 as an Arcanist.

Painflare is now learnt at Lv. 40, it has an increased damage potency of 150, and its recast has been reduced to one second.

Energy Siphon and Energy Drain now grant the Summoner the Further Ruin buff, allowing them to use Ruin IV. Energy Drain is now learnt at Lv. 10 and has an increased damage potency of 200.

Ruin IV is now an instant AOE spell that deals unaspected damage to all enemies near it with a damage potency of 430 for the first enemy hit and 60% less damage for all remaining nearby enemies.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 6, Summoners will learn the new Aethercharge ability. This ability will grant the user the Aethercharge buff, which will increase the damage potency of Ruin and Ruin II by 50 and the Outburst by 20 for 15 seconds. At Lv. 15, this ability grants access to the Ruby Arcanum, Topaz Arcanum, and Emerald Arcanum, which will allow you to activate the elemental summons. This ability can only be used during combat and only while Carbuncle is summoned.

At Lv. 6, Summoners will learn Precious Brilliance and Gemshine. These abilities will allow you to execute single-target (Gemshine) or AOE attacks (Precious Brilliance) based on your currently active elemental attunement.

While Fire Attunement is active at Lv. 6, Gemshine will become Ruby Ruin, which has a damage potency of 300 and costs one Fire Attunement point. At Lv. 30 Ruby Ruin upgrades into Ruby Ruin II with a damage potency of 340. At Lv. 36, Ruby Ruin II upgrades into Ruby Ruin III with a damage potency of 360. At Lv. 72 Ruby Ruin III upgrades into its final form, Ruby Rite, which has a damage potency of 430.

At Lv. 26, Precious Brilliance becomes Ruby Outburst, which has a damage potency of 140 to all enemies near the main target and costs one Fire Attunement point. At Lv. 72, Ruby Outburst upgrades into Ruby Disaster with a damage potency increase of 170. Then at Lv. 82, Ruby Disaster upgrades into its final form, Ruby Catastrophe with a damage potency of 180.

While Earth Attunement is active at Lv. 15, Gemshine will become Topaz Ruin, which has a damage potency of 240 and costs one Earth Attunement point. At Lv. 30, Topaz Ruin upgrades into Topaz Ruin II with a damage potency of 270. At Lv. 36, Topaz Ruin II upgrades into Topaz Ruin III with a damage potency of 300. At Lv. 72, Topaz Ruin III upgrades into its final form, Topaz Rite, which has a damage potency of 330.

At Lv. 26, Precious Brilliance becomes Topaz Outburst, which has a damage potency of 110 to all enemies near the main target and costs one Earth Attunement point. At Lv. 72, Topaz Outburst upgrades into Topaz Disaster with a damage potency increase of 130. Then at Lv. 82, Topaz Disaster upgrades into its final form, Topaz Catastrophe, which has a damage potency of 140.

At Lv. 86, casting either Topaz Rite or Topaz Catastrophe will grant the user Titan's Favor.

While Wind Attunement is active at Lv. 22, Gemshine will become Emerald Ruin, which has a damage potency of 160 and costs one Earth Attunement point. At Lv. 30 Topaz Ruin upgrades into Emerald Ruin II with a damage potency of 170. At Lv. 36, Emerald Ruin II upgrades into Emerald Ruin III with a damage potency of 180. Then finally at Lv. 72, Emerald Ruin III will become Emerald Rite, which has a damage potency of 230.

At Lv. 26, Precious Brilliance becomes Emerald Outburst, which has a damage potency of 70 to all enemies near the main target and costs one Wind Attunement point. At Lv. 72, Emerald Outburst upgrades into Emerald Disaster with a damage potency increase of 90. Then at Lv. 82, Emerald Disaster will become Emerald Catastrophe with a damage potency increase of 100.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

The Summoner's pets (the Gem Carbuncles, Egis, and later Ifrit, Titan, and Garuda) are now reworked into summon spells that grant the user elemental attunement upon activation. These summon spells are Summon Ruby (Lv. 6), Summon Topaz (Lv. 15), and Summon Emerald (Lv. 22). Summon Ruby upgrades into Summon Ifrit at Lv. 30, Summon Topaz upgrades into Summon Titan at Lv. 35, and Summon Emerald upgrades into Summon Garuda at Lv. 45. You can summon any of these three summons in any order you wish.

Summon Ruby summons forth Ruby Carbuncle and executes Glittering Ruby upon its entry. Glittering Ruby has Ruby Carbuncle rush forward and deal fire damage to all nearby enemies with a damage potency of 300 for the first enemy hit and 60% less for all remaining enemies. It grants two stacks of Fire Attunement for 30 seconds. This spell can only cast while Fire Arcanum is active and cannot be cast while the other two elemental attunements are active. Also, it can only be cast while Carbuncle is summoned.

Summon Topaz summons forth Topaz Carbuncle and executes Glittering Topaz upon its entry. Glittering Topaz has Topaz Carbuncle rush forward and deal Earth damage to all nearby enemies a damage potency of 300 for the first enemy hit and 60% less for all remaining enemies. It grants four stacks of Earth Attunement for 30 seconds. This spell can only cast while Earth Arcanum is active and cannot be cast while the other two elemental attunements are active. Also, it can only be cast while Carbuncle is summoned.

Summon Emerald summons forth Emerald Carbuncle and executes Glittering Emerald upon its entry. Aerial deals wind damage to all enemies near it with a damage potency of 300 for the first enemy hit and 60% less for the remaining enemies. It grants four stacks of Wind Attunement for 30 seconds. This spell can only cast while Wind Arcanum is active and cannot be cast while the other two elemental attunements are active. Also, it can only be cast while Carbuncle is summoned.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Summon Ifrit summons forth Ifrit-Egi and executes Inferno upon its entry. Inferno has Ifrit-Egi rush forward and deal fire damage to all enemies in a frontal cone with a damage potency of 600 for the first enemy hit and 60% less for the remaining enemies. It grants two stacks of Fire Attunement for 30 seconds. This spell can only cast while under Fire Arcanum is active and cannot be cast while the other two elemental attunements are active. Also, it can only be cast while Carbuncle is summoned.

Summon Titan summons forth Titan-Egi and executes Earthen Fury upon its entry. Earthen Fury has Titan-Egi rush forward and deal earth damage to all enemies with a damage potency of 600 for the first enemy hit and 60% less for all remaining enemies. It grants four stacks of Earth Attunement for 30 seconds. This spell can only cast while Earth Arcanum is active and cannot be cast while the other two elemental attunements are active. Also, it can only be cast while Carbuncle is summoned.

Summon Garuda summons forth Garuda-Egi and executes Aerial Blast upon its entry. Aerial deals wind damage to all nearby enemies with a damage potency of 600 for the first enemy hit and 60% less for all remaining enemies. It grants four stacks of Wind Attunement for 30 seconds. This spell can only cast while Wind Arcanum is active and cannot be cast while the other two elemental attunements are active. Also, it can only be cast while Carbuncle is summoned.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 2, Carbuncle learns a utility ability called Radiant Aegis. Radiant Aegis creates a barrier around the user that absorbs damage up to 20% of their max HP for 30 seconds. It has two charges for consecutive uses with a charge timer of 60 seconds at Lv. 88 thanks to the Enhanced Radiant Aegis trait.

At Lv. 66, Carbuncle gains another utility ability called Searling Light. Searing Light increases damage of the user and nearby party members by 3% for 30 seconds.

Aethercharge will upgrade into Dreadwyrm Trance at Lv. 58 thanks to the Aethercharge Mastery trait. During a 20-second duration, Ruin III changes into Astral Impulse and Tri-Disaster changes into Astral Flare. Astral Impulse has an increased damage potency of 430 and Astral Impulse deals unaspected damage to all enemies near it with a damage potency of 180.

At Lv. 60, Summoners will learn Astral Flow, which changes into a special attack based on the user's active trance or elemental attunement. Dreadwyrm Trance turns it into Deathflare, Firebird Trance turns it into Rekindle, Ifrit's Favor turns it into Crimson Cyclone, Titan's Favor turns it into Mountain Buster, and Garuda's Favor turns it into Slipstream.

Dreadwyrm Trance will upgrade into Summon Bahamut at Lv. 70 thanks to the Enhanced Dreadwyrm Trance trait, and Dreadwyrm Trance's effects will become a trait while Demi-Bahamut is summoned. Demi-Bahamut will attack the target on its own with Wyrmwave without following the Summoner around anymore.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

At Lv. 80, Summon Bahamut will change into Summon Phoenix after the Demi-Bahamut summon duration is expired thanks to the Enhanced Summon Bahamut trait. Summon Phoenix will have the Summoner enter Firebird Trance and summon Demi-Phoenix to battle for 20 seconds. During Firebird Trance, Ruin III will turn into Fountain of Fire and Tri-Disaster will turn into Brand of Purgatory. Both of these abilities have the same damage potency increases as Astral Impulse and Astral Flare.

At Lv. 82, Summoners gain the Outburst Mastery II trait, which enhances Precious Brilliance to grant Ruby Catastrophe, Topaz, Catastrophe, and Emerald Catastrophe.

At Lv. 84, Summoners gain the Ruin Mastery IV trait, which increases the damage potency of Ruin III to 310, Ruby Rite to 430, Topaz Rite to 330, and Emerald Rite to 230.

At Lv. 88, Summoners learn the Elemental Mastery trait, which grants Ifrit's Favor when summoning Ifrit, Titan's Favor when casting Topaz Rite or Topaz Catastrophe, and Garuda's Favor when summoning Garuda.

At Lv. 90, Summoners will gain the Ascended Summoning trait, which upgrades Summon Ifrit to Summon Ifrit II, Summon Titan to Summon Titan II, and Summon Garuda to Summon Garuda II.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)

Summon Ifrit II summons forth Ruby Ifrit and executes Inferno upon its entry. Inferno deals fire damage to all enemies near it with a damage potency of 700 for the first enemy hit and 60% less for the remaining enemies. It grants two stacks of Fire Attunement for 30 seconds and grants Ifrit's Favor. This spell can only cast while Fire Arcanum is active and cannot be cast while the other two elemental attunements are active. Also, it can only be cast while Carbuncle is summoned. Ifrit's Favor ends when executing certain actions.

When under Ifrit's Favor, Astral Flow becomes Crimson Cyclone, which has the user charge towards an enemy within 25 yalms to deliver a melee fire attack with a damage potency of 430 and deals 65% less damage to any nearby enemies. After Crimson Cyclone ends, it turns into a combo follow-up called Crimson Strike, which deals a melee fire attack with a damage potency of 430 and to the main target and 65% less damage to all nearby enemies.

Source: Square Enix (Image credit: Source: Square Enix)