Picking up a new gaming mouse in your favorite color can range from tricky to borderline impossible if you have eccentric tastes, so HyperX aims to remedy the issue with two new additions to its Pulsefire range. "Shape modularity" is mostly a verbose label for interchangeable parts of the new HyperX Pulsefire Saga and Saga Pro, part of the brand's unveilings at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, but there is a unique twist on this customizable variant.

If you choose either the wired Saga at $79.99 or the wireless Saga Pro at $119.99 upon release in March this year, you'll get eight removable parts in the box alongside links to download free 3D printing blueprint files from printables.com. With enough know-how, gamers could create their own custom-made shells and chassis parts for their mouse in any color, pattern, and style that they like — always wanted a Windows Central mouse? Print it yourself!

Pre-release spec briefs from HyperX on its Pulsefire Saga Pro. (Image credit: HyperX | HP)

Both mice were "designed for speed and for accuracy," which is a fairly boilerplate claim for any gaming mouse, but each boasts HyperX's optical switches that should respond faster than any mechanical switch. Plus, we'll get 8,000Hz polling on the wired Saga and 4,000Hz polling on the wireless Saga Pro with a 26K sensor shared on both. The latter falls in line with our top-rated Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse but at a lower price point, in line with HyperX's 'affordable tech' reputation.

We'll be offering the 3D file for free — we're really excited to see the interesting shapes and designs that our community creates. Victoria Ranieri, HyperX NPI Lead

Alienware can't yet compete with the intriguing 3D-printing twist. That is, if enough gamers are interested in this prospect, anyway. The hobby has become more affordable each month, and producing plastic replacement shells for your gaming mouse doesn't feel as farfetched as it used to. Out of the box, users can create 16 unique combinations of two included shells, two button covers, and two sets of side buttons, so a 3D printer isn't mandatory, thankfully.

If you were rich and crazy enough to buy a metal 3D printer, you could theoretically print a solid Saga Pro shell engraved with your name or logo. I'm not suggesting you should, but it's a fun prospect for a creator with too much disposable cash, and I wouldn't say no to a one-of-a-kind stainless steel mouse. If you did and paired it with an HP OMEN gaming laptop, you wouldn't need to use the included 2.4GHz wireless dongle, opting for the built-in HyperX 'Instant Pair' tech instead.

'Haste' upgrades and a new budget 'Fuse'

The full HyperX gaming mouse range for CES 2025. (Image credit: HyperX | HP)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Connectivity Battery life Polling rate Sensor presets Speed Acceleration Weight MSRP Haste 2S Wireless 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, Detachable cable Up to 120 hours Up to 1,000 Hz Up to 3,200 DPI 650 IPS 50 G 64 g $149.99 Haste 2 Pro Wireless 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, Detachable cable Up to 90 hours Up to 4,000 Hz Up to 3,200 DPI 650 IPS 50 G 61 g $119.99 Fuse Wireless 2.4GHz, Bluetooth Up to 85 hours Up to 1,000 Hz Up to 3,200 DPI 300 IPS 35 G 75 g (with battery) $49.99 Saga Wired USB-A N/A Up to 8,000 Hz Up to 3,200 DPI 650 IPS 50 G 69 g $79.99 Saga Pro Wireless 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, OMEN Instant Pair, Detachable cable Up to 90 hours Up to 4,000 Hz Up to 3,200 DPI 650 IPS 50 G 72 g $119.99

Alongside the all-new Saga line, HyperX is expanding its Haste range and introducing a new wireless gaming mouse: the ambidextrous Pulsefire Fuse. Powered by a single AAA battery, the 75g Fuse targets the budget category by skipping a USB cable altogether and bringing the MSRP just below $50. Otherwise, our beloved Haste 2 and Haste 2 Mini have new wireless siblings in the Pulsefire Haste 2S and Haste 2 Pro, each boxed with a detachable USB cable.

A 4K polling rate on the Haste 2 Pro will provide around 30 hours of battery life, but dropping it to 1K increases that to 90 hours if you need it. Alongside the Saga Pro, the Haste 2 Pro also supports one-touch Instant Pair with compatible HP OMEN laptops, so again, you could leave the dongle in the box. HyperX will support personalized RGB effects and customizable macros through its 'NGENUITY' companion app, but you don't need to install it to use the mouse.

Finally, the Haste 2S is HyperX's first gaming mouse built with a magnesium shell but with translucent buttons that reveal more magnesium parts within. It'll have glass skates pre-installed for the uber-gamer who cares about ultra-smooth movement and precision and survives for up to 120 hours on a full charge when running at a 1,000 Hz polling rate. Not bad at all. If your mouse is starting to let you down, then the post-CES 2025 period will have plenty of options from HyperX.