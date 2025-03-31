MAINGEAR's best pre-built PC now packs NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPUs, Ryzen 9000, and Intel Core Ultra Series 2
You can now purchase a MAINGEAR MG-1 with an NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPU.
MAINGEAR just refreshed one of its best pre-built PCs with NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPUs. The MAINGEAR MG-1 can now be configured with up to an RTX 5090.
Depending on the configuration you choose, you can pair an RTX 50-series graphics card with either an AMD Ryzen 9000 CPU or an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor.
NVIDIA announced its RTX 5000 graphics cards earlier this year at CES 2025. That announcement came with bold claims, such as the RTX 5070 achieving RTX 4090 performance for less than half the price.
While that has proven true, in a sense, there is an important caveat. The performance boost of the RTX 50-series GPUs is largely driven by DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and Reflex 2 with Frame Warp.
While frame generation is controversial, the new GPUs are popular and more than capable of playing the latest games.
There are quite a few configurations of the MAINGEAR MG-1. When browsing through the table, make sure to note each category has a boost and a non-boost model, which differ in both specs and pricing.
Platinum
Diamond
Legendary
Ultimate
Chassis
MAINGEAR MG-1
MAINGEAR MG-1
MAINGEAR MG-1
MAINGEAR MG-1
GPU
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Intel Core Ultra 5 245K
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D or Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
Motherboard
MSI PRO 850-P WiFi (AMD) or MSI Pro Z890-S WiFi (Intel)
MSI PRO 850-P WiFi
MSI PRO 850-P WiFi (AMD) or MSI Pro Z890-S WiFi (Intel)
ASRock PG X870E Nova WiFi (AMD) or ASRock PG Z890 Nova WiFi (Intel)
Cooling
MAINGEAR Epic 360 AiO
MAINGEAR Epic 360 AiO RGB
MAINGEAR Epic 360 AiO RGB
MAINGEAR Epic 360 AiO RGB
Memory
16GB DDR5 (2x8GB), Boost 32GB (2x16GB)
32GB DDR5 (2x16GB), Boost 64GB (2x32GB)
32GB DDR5 (2x16GB), Boost 64GB (2x32GB)
32GB DDR5 (2x16GB), Boost 64GB (2x32GB)
SSD
1TB, Boost 2TB
2TB, Boost 4TB
2TB, Boost 4TB
2TB, Boost 4TB
PSU
650W 80+ Gold
850W 80+ Gold
850W 80+ Gold
1200W 80+ Gold
Price
$1,999
$2,599
from $3,099
from $5,649
Price (Boost)
$2,199
$2,949
from $3,449
from $5,999
What is the best pre-built gaming PC?
The MAINGEAR MG-1 was already among the best pre-built gaming PCs. Now, it has been refreshed with the latest internals.
The NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPUs and AMD Ryzen 9000-Series or Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs inside MAINGEAR MG-1 configurations mean the PC should handle the best PC games with ease.
In addition to having the best specs available for a desktop gaming PC, the MAINGEAR MG-1 looks more like a custom rig. The countless customization options mean you can make the PC feel like your own without having to build it yourself.
MAINGEAR MG-1 | from $1,999 at MAINGEAR
This pre-built gaming PC is now configurable with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs and either AMD Ryzen 9000 or Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors.
Thanks to its customization options, the MAINGEAR MG-1 feels more like a custom PC you built yourself, minus having to build it.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
