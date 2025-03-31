MAINGEAR just refreshed one of its best pre-built PCs with NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPUs. The MAINGEAR MG-1 can now be configured with up to an RTX 5090.

Depending on the configuration you choose, you can pair an RTX 50-series graphics card with either an AMD Ryzen 9000 CPU or an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor.

NVIDIA announced its RTX 5000 graphics cards earlier this year at CES 2025. That announcement came with bold claims, such as the RTX 5070 achieving RTX 4090 performance for less than half the price.

While that has proven true, in a sense, there is an important caveat. The performance boost of the RTX 50-series GPUs is largely driven by DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and Reflex 2 with Frame Warp.

While frame generation is controversial, the new GPUs are popular and more than capable of playing the latest games.

There are quite a few configurations of the MAINGEAR MG-1. When browsing through the table, make sure to note each category has a boost and a non-boost model, which differ in both specs and pricing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MAINGEAR MG-1 Specs and Pricing Header Cell - Column 0 Platinum Diamond Legendary Ultimate Chassis MAINGEAR MG-1 MAINGEAR MG-1 MAINGEAR MG-1 MAINGEAR MG-1 GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Intel Core Ultra 5 245K AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Intel Core Ultra 7 265K AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D or Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Motherboard MSI PRO 850-P WiFi (AMD) or MSI Pro Z890-S WiFi (Intel) MSI PRO 850-P WiFi MSI PRO 850-P WiFi (AMD) or MSI Pro Z890-S WiFi (Intel) ASRock PG X870E Nova WiFi (AMD) or ASRock PG Z890 Nova WiFi (Intel) Cooling MAINGEAR Epic 360 AiO MAINGEAR Epic 360 AiO RGB MAINGEAR Epic 360 AiO RGB MAINGEAR Epic 360 AiO RGB Memory 16GB DDR5 (2x8GB), Boost 32GB (2x16GB) 32GB DDR5 (2x16GB), Boost 64GB (2x32GB) 32GB DDR5 (2x16GB), Boost 64GB (2x32GB) 32GB DDR5 (2x16GB), Boost 64GB (2x32GB) SSD 1TB, Boost 2TB 2TB, Boost 4TB 2TB, Boost 4TB 2TB, Boost 4TB PSU 650W 80+ Gold 850W 80+ Gold 850W 80+ Gold 1200W 80+ Gold Price $1,999 $2,599 from $3,099 from $5,649 Price (Boost) $2,199 $2,949 from $3,449 from $5,999

What is the best pre-built gaming PC?

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 are among the new GPUs now available inside the MAINGEAR MG-1. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

The MAINGEAR MG-1 was already among the best pre-built gaming PCs. Now, it has been refreshed with the latest internals.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPUs and AMD Ryzen 9000-Series or Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs inside MAINGEAR MG-1 configurations mean the PC should handle the best PC games with ease.

In addition to having the best specs available for a desktop gaming PC, the MAINGEAR MG-1 looks more like a custom rig. The countless customization options mean you can make the PC feel like your own without having to build it yourself.