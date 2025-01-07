NVIDIA unveils RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs — here's what they cost

NVIDIA unveiled the RTX 5000 Blackwell GPUs at its CES 2025 keynote, with four models set to launch sometime later in Q1. The RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti are aimed at the mid-range, with NVIDIA touting heady gains on both cards — the brand says the 5070 will deliver equivalent performance to the RTX 4090 thanks to the gains made with DLSS 4's multi-frame generation tech.

The RTX 5070 debuts at $549, with the RTX 5070 Ti available for $749. Both cards will go on sale sometime in February. But it's the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 that are of greater interest, with both options offering significant upgrades over their predecessors.





The RTX 5080 will debut for $999, which is the same as the 4080 Super from last year — but you get a 2x increase in performance. The RTX 5090, meanwhile, will be available for $1,999, making it NVIDIA's costliest GPU yet. The RTX 4090 launched for $1,599 in October 2022, but the RTX 5090 is touted to be twice as powerful as its predecessor.

It has 32GB of GDDR7 memory over a 512-bit bus, leading to a ridiculous 1.8TB/s bandwidth. You also get 92 billion transistors, 21,760 CUDA cores, 380 ray-tracing TFLOPS, 4,000 AI TOPS, and a 575W TDP, so you'll need at least a 1,000W PSU if you want to pick it up.

(Image credit: NVIDIA)

The RTX 5080 gets 16GB of GDDR7 memory over a 256-bit bus, with a bandwidth of 960GB/s along with 10,752 CUDA cores and a TDP of 360W.

NVIDIA is also introducing DLSS 4, which is able to interject three additional frames for each rendered frame, all while using less VRAM than previous models.



Like previous years, NVIDIA is rolling out Founders Editions of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, and they'll be available starting January 30. You'll also be able to pick up AIB cards made by ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, Gigabyte, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC starting January 30, and notebooks featuring the RTX 5090 and 5080 will be available from March 2025, with Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MECHREVO, MSI, and Razer rolling out new products.