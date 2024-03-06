PlayStation Studios' Ghost of Tsushima is coming to Windows PC — and you won't be waiting long to play it

What you need to know

Ghost of Tsushima is a samurai adventure developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by PlayStation Studios.

Released on PlayStation 4 in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is getting ported to Windows PC on May 16, 2024.

The port has been developed with support from Dutch porting team Nixxes, who have also worked on PC versions of other PlayStation games.

Another big PlayStation game is on the way to PC.

Sucker Punch Productions and Nixxes Software are bringing Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut to Windows PC, as shared on Wednesday via PlayStation Blog. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is set to launch on Windows PC on May 16, 2024.

“We’re proud to announce that our friends and partners over at Nixxes are bringing Ghost of Tsushima to PC! This is a first for Sucker Punch – all our previous work is console-exclusive, so we are excited about all this and Nixxes was the right team to do this project," says Brian Fleming, co-founder of Sucker Punch Productions. "With them on board, we knew the results would be nothing short of amazing! Now excuse me as I go order a Super Ultra Wide monitor!”

First released exclusively for PlayStation 4 in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima tells the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai who finds himself hopelessly outnumbered when Mongol forces invade the titular island of Tsushima. With few other options, Jin slowly becomes less and less like a samurai, aiming to strike terror into the invaders' hearts and doing whatever is necessary to achieve victory.

The teams have incorporated a bevy of PC-exclusive features like DLSS 3 support into this port, as well as bundling in the free Legends co-op mode and the 2021 Iki Island expansion.

More and more PlayStation games on PC

Ghost of Tsushima is the latest in the list of PlayStation Studios games to get a PC version. Several games have been ported over the past couple of years, including Days Gone, God of War (2018), Marvel's Spider-Man and its smaller follow-up, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PC later in March, while Helldivers 2 recently launched on PC at the same time as its PlayStation 5 debut.

The trend isn't slowing down, as later in the year, an Until Dawn remake is also slated to launch across PlayStation 5 and PC. Meanwhile, another live-service game, Firewalk's Concord, is expected to arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC at the same time.

Analysis: A good PR beat ahead of a sequel announcement

PlayStation is set to go without a new entry in a major established franchise this year, so any smaller beats like porting games to PC will be welcomed and needed. I can absolutely see the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima being announced at a PlayStation Showcase later this year, with the timing helping to drum up interest from a new audience.

With Nixxes working on this port, players should definitely feel confident that it'll be a quality experience, as the team has a history of ensuring games scale and run well across a range of PC hardware.