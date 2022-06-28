Sony launching PC gaming accessory brand InZone, reveals monitors and headphones

What you need to know

Sony is aiming at the PC gaming market with its new InZone accessory brand.

The brand will draw from Sony's display and audio technology expertise to produce class-leading monitors and headsets.

The initial lineup of products include two high-end monitors and three gaming headsets.

While the InZone brand is aimed primarily at PC gamers, it'll also be fully compatible with the PS5 console.

Sony is a colossal company that creates products in a wide variety of industries, including displays and TVs, speakers and headphones, gaming consoles, cameras and camera sensors, and more. On Tuesday, Sony Electronics announced it's expanding into a new market with the debut of its InZone hardware brand, which will comprise of PC gaming accessories.

Sony's InZone brand will draw from the company's display and audio expertise with new monitors and headsets, all of which are aimed directly at the competitive and lucrative PC gaming market.

The initial lineup of InZone products consists of two monitors and three headsets, targeting different price points and use cases. All five products are designed with PC gamers in mind, but will also fully support Sony's PS5 console. The monitors are especially notable, as they'll feature a switch that will allow players to seamlessly move between two connected PCs, or a PC and a PS5, with a single flick.

The five announced InZone products include:

Sony InZone M9 , a 27-inch, 4K, 144Hz IPS monitor with HDMI 2.1, VRR, HDR 600, and NVIDIA G-Sync support that will retail for $899

, a 27-inch, 4K, 144Hz IPS monitor with HDMI 2.1, VRR, HDR 600, and NVIDIA G-Sync support that will retail for $899 Sony InZone M3 , a 27-inch, 1080p, 240Hz IPS monitor with VRR and HDR 400 support that will retail for $529

, a 27-inch, 1080p, 240Hz IPS monitor with VRR and HDR 400 support that will retail for $529 Sony InZone H9 , a premium wireless gaming headset with noise cancellation, leather earcups, 3D spatial sound, 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth support, and more that will retail for $299

, a premium wireless gaming headset with noise cancellation, leather earcups, 3D spatial sound, 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth support, and more that will retail for $299 Sony InZone H7 , a wireless gaming headset that loses noise cancellation and other features from its more premium sibling, but will retail for a more affordable $229

, a wireless gaming headset that loses noise cancellation and other features from its more premium sibling, but will retail for a more affordable $229 Sony InZone H3, an affordable wired gaming headset that retains 3D spatial sound, but pares back other features and retails for $99

With its latest lineup of PC gaming accessories, Sony is gunning straight for the lofty heights of the best PC gaming monitors and gaming headsets. It remains to be seen if InZone can stand toe-to-toe with the veterans of the PC gaming industry, but the products announced today do appear to be fully realized products. All these InZone products are slated for release in 2022, with preorders opening soon for the monitors.