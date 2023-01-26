Surprise Xbox hit Hi-Fi Rush breaks into Steam's top 10 chart

What you need to know

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythmic action game with gameplay synchronized to music developed by Tango Gameworks, known for their previous horror-focused titles, The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Unveiled at the Developer_Direct showcase hosted by Microsoft and Bethesda Softworks, it accompanied an immediate launch after the show.

Within the first 24 hours, Hi-Fi Rush has scored very positive reviews on the PC storefront Steam, appearing within the top 10 titles of its best-selling games chart.

A surprise announcement during the Developer_Direct Xbox event hosted by Microsoft and Bethesda Software revealed Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythmic action game with a vibrant art style made for Xbox and PC. Although rumblings of the game's existence were happening before the event, an immediate release shocked viewers as the title went up for sale as soon as the show ended.

Shadow-dropping an all-new IP with no marketing had developers Tango Gameworks playing a significantly risky move, banking on the raw appeal of Hi-Fi Rush via a launch trailer and accompanying gameplay information. Its immediate availability on Xbox Game Pass means existing subscribers could play the game at no extra charge, but that hasn't stopped the title from succeeding in full-price digital unit sales.

(Image credit: Valve)

PC gaming platform Steam shows Hi-Fi Rush breaking into the top 10 charts of best-selling games within 24 hours of its announcement. It sits alongside popular titles to include overall revenue microtransactions in free-to-play games and pre-order sales from the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy. Reviews for the PC version currently accumulate a 'very positive' rank on Steam, with buyers expressing their delight with the game.

Fans of rhythm-focused games will be drawn towards Hi-Fi Rush, as it rewards hitting inputs on the beat of its soundtrack, similar to the first-person musical shooter Metal: Hellsinger, which impressed our staff gaming writer Zachary Boddy in their PC version review. It's certainly a departure for Tango Gameworks, who were previously known for their horror-focused titles, including Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within.

If you're subscribed to Xbox or PC Game Pass, check out Hi-Fi Rush via download or Xbox Cloud Gaming for a taste of its high-octane action with protagonist Chai and their journey through a cel-shaded world of bionic characters. You can also pick up the standard or deluxe editions to keep forever via Steam, Epic Games, or the official Microsoft Store.

(opens in new tab) Hi-Fi Rush This new rhythm-based action brawler from Tango Gameworks encourages players to feel the beat as they smash their way through hordes of mechanized enemies. The entire game is a love letter to the rock genre, and it's available to play right now on Xbox and PC. See at: Microsoft (opens in new tab) | Microsoft (Deluxe) (opens in new tab) | Epic (Standard) (opens in new tab) | Epic (Deluxe) (opens in new tab) | Steam (opens in new tab) | Steam (Deluxe) (opens in new tab)

Windows Central's Take

Tango Gameworks barely had to make an effort to convince me about Hi-Fi Rush since I'm a lifelong fan of the cel-shaded classic Jet Set Radio games, and Sunset Overdrive is one of the best games ever to hit Xbox. For me, this is a no-brainer that seems to combine the energy of both.

Even though I have an active subscription to Game Pass Ultimate, this is the kind of game I want to celebrate, so I'll purchase it on Steam. It looks like it should run fine on Steam Deck, too, so I have absolutely no complaints about the success of this surprise launch. I wholeheartedly support this risky shadow drop and its apparent payoff.