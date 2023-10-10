The Thaumaturge PC release date confirmed alongside PC demo, and Xbox ports in 2024

What you need to know

11 bit studios unveiled a gameplay trailer for the upcoming RPG, The Thaumaturge.

The trailer reveals that the game will be coming to PC on December 5, 2023, and later on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation during 2024.

There is a playable demo available now on Steam as well.

The Thaumaturge is a dark, gritty RPG where you explore an alternate, early 20th century Warsaw to uncover conspiracies and take control of otherworldly creatures called Salutors.

On December 9, 2023, 11 bit studios uploaded a new trailer for their upcoming PC title, The Thaumaturge. Not only does this trailer provide the first extensive showcase of The Thaumaturge's gameplay, but it also reveals that the release date will be on December 5, 2023. You

The trailer also announces that there will be console ports for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 in 2024. On top of that, a demo for the PC version was announced and is now available on Steam.

The Thaumaturge is a story-driven rich set in an alternative version of early 20th century Warsaw and follows the grim adventures of the titular Thaumaturge whose name is Wiktor Szulski. After receiving an invitation to come home for a family reunion, Wiktor discovers that his hometown is not as peaceful as it used to be, and is now rife with corruption, political intrigue, and demonic influence.

The goal of the game is to explore Warsaw to unravel its mysteries, engage in conversations with the locals with dialogue choices that can affect the story, and battle foes in turn-based combat. The main hook of The Thaumaturge is that Wiktor has the power to command horrifying monsters regular people can't see, called Salutors.

Salutors are mysterious creatures that prey upon and possess humans. As a Thaumaturge, you can capture Salutors and use their abilities to gain information from people in conversations or kill enemies in battle. Be careful when using the power of Salutors as their demonic presence can potentially drive Thaumaturges mad.

Will you be able to unearth the dark secrets of Warsaw?

Unleash the power of Salutors to destroy your foes at the cost of your sanity. (Image credit: 11 bit studios)

With every new trailer that comes showing off more gameplay, the more intriguing and enticing The Thaumaturge's dark world becomes. This upcoming Xbox title features a grim H.P. Lovecraft-style setting, violent turn-based gameplay, and meaningful dialogue choices where you get to determine the direction of the story.

Will Wiktor be able to keep the Salutors in check without losing his sanity? What tragic tales and earth-shattering conspiracies await him in Warsaw after being away from home for many years? All these questions and more will be answered when The Thaumaturge releases on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on December 5, 2023 and later on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in 2024.