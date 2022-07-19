Total War: Warhammer 3 gets Champions of Chaos DLC with new Legendary Lords, units, and more

What you need to know

Total War: Warhammer 3 launched earlier in 2022.

The first DLC pack for the game is called Champions of Chaos, adding four new Legendary Lords and new units for the Warriors of Chaos faction.

The Champions of Chaos DLC is slated to launch alongside the Immortal Empires beta on Aug. 23, 2022.

While Total War: Warhammer 3 launched back in February, the first DLC pack for the game has been revealed.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is getting the Champions of Chaos DLC, which is all about empowering the long-neglected Warriors of Chaos faction. Unlike most Lord packs, which add two new Legendary Lords, this DLC is bringing four new Leaders for the Warriors of Chaos faction, one for each of the dark gods. The first of these four to be revealed is Azazel, a daemon that is aligned with Slaanesh.

You can watch the teaser trailer for the Champions of Chaos DLC below:

There are over 50 new units in this DLC, greatly expanding the Warriors of Chaos lineup, while some of these units will also be available to the four Chaos God factions and the Daemon Prince.

The Warriors of Chaos are also getting new gameplay mechanics, with powerful Dark Fortresses that make vassals of Chaos tribes, while still-human soldiers in players' armies can be ascended through the Mark of Chaos.

Champions of Chaos will be launching on Aug. 23, 2022 alongside the Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires beta. Champions of Chaos is playable in the main campaign and Immortal Empires, ensuring that no matter where players to choose fight, the list of factions in Total War: Warhammer 3 is continuing to grow.