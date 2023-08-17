Pre-orders for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 are now live

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has officially been revealed via a Warzone event.

Preorders for the game are available now on all platforms.

Preordering gives players early access to the Beta (dates to be announced later), and up to one week of early access to the campaign (beginning on November 2.)

The official limited time reveal event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is in full swing, and now that the game is official the preorders have been made available across all platforms. Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and it is the first time in the franchise's history that the franchise has featured back-to-back sequels. The story continues following Captain Price and the squad of Task Force 141 as they work to take down Vladmir Makarov, the Russian ultranationalist antagonist.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Cross-gen bundle | $70 at Best Buy Experience the epic campaign, all new open world zombies, and classic style multiplayer on both last and current gen gaming consoles. Preordering grants early access to the beta and campaign. Price check: $70 Xbox | $70 Steam | $70 Battle.net | $70 PlayStation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition | $100 at Xbox The vault edition of Modern Warfare 3 comes with the cross-gen bundle of the game, as well as the Nemesis Operator Pack, 2 weapon vaults, BlackCell Season 1 and 30 additional tier skips. Preordering grants early access to the beta and campaign. Price check: $100 Steam | $100 Battle.net | $100 Playstation

While dates for the Modern Warfare 3 beta are still yet to be confirmed, Activision has stated that players who preorder the game will get early access. Players who preorder will also have up to one week of early access to the campaign when it launches, allowing them to begin playing on November 2 rather than waiting until the November 10 release date.

It has been confirmed that PlayStation will have access to the Open Beta for Modern Warfare 3 first.

As with previous editions of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 3 will feature a cross-gen bundle on consoles as well as the Vault edition. The Cross-Gen bundle will provide a standard copy of Modern Warfare 3 that can be played on both last-gen and current generation consoles. This means you can purchase once and carry the game between an Xbox One and an Xbox Series X|S console without issue. Players on PC will not have a cross-gen bundle and instead will be able to purchase a Standard Edition copy of the game.

(Image credit: @HeyImAlaix / Activision)

The Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3 will come with some extras for multiplayer, Warzone and DMZ for players to take advantage of once the game launches. This edition will include a copy of Modern Warfare 3 as well as the Nemesis Operator Pack, 2 weapon vaults, and 1 season of access to the BlackCell pass with 30 additional tier skips for use with a battle pass of your choice.

The Vault edition's included Nemesis pack will include Operator skins for Makarov, Warden, Price and Ghost that can be used in MW3 and Warzone once the game launches. A Soap Operator pack will also be available as a preorder bonus to use in MW2 and Warzone immediately.