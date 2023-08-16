How to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reveal event, Shadow Siege

Activision and developers at Sledgehammer Games are gearing up to officially reveal this year's worst kept secret—Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. As part of the official reveal players are invited to participate in a special limited time event taking place in Call of Duty: Warzone.

In a blog post marking the 24-hour countdown to the event, the Call of Duty team called the event the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise. The latest iteration of the Modern Warfare will serve as a direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2, the first time in the Call of Duty franchise's history where two Modern Warfare titles release back-to-back.

While the player experience for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is expected to stand on its own, the team behind the game hopes that players will feel as though the events in Modern Warfare 3 are an adequate pay off for what Modern Warfare 2 set into motion.

In preparation for the launch of Modern Warfare 3, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/Warzone 2 launcher has been redubbed Call of Duty HQ and will serve as a launcher for the current era of COD titles as well as future premium titles. The update for the Call of Duty HQ launcher can be preloaded in preparation for the August 17 event on all platforms. Here's how you can drop in and experience the Modern Warfare 3 reveal for yourself:

Gather your 4-person squad. There's no limit to how many times you can play the available mode while it is available, so don't fret if you want to drop in with more than one team. Load up the Call of Duty HQ launcher starting at 10:30AM PT/1:30PM PT on Thursday, August 17. Double XP will be active during the event. Select the Shadow Siege playlist from the available lineup. Pick your loadout.

Once loaded into the Shadow Siege playlist, there will be an array of challenges players must complete. The specific challenge list is one of the better kept secrets when it comes to this reveal, surprisingly enough. For those who participated in the Unknown Caller ARG, however, there have been some hints regarding the event taking place around the Zaya Observatory in Al Mazrah along with some indications that players would be searching for gas cannisters as part of a support mission featuring Shadow Company's Commander Graves and Task Force 141's Captain Price.

(Image credit: Activision)

Finishing the Shadow Siege mission will grant you a variety of rewards, though the actual unlock requirements for any of them are not yet known. The unlocks include:

1 battle pass tier skip token

Konni Group emblem

Crimson Sound calling card

Serpent Slayer vehicle skin

Gas Cannister charm

AR M13C weapon

The unlocked rewards will be immediately available for use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. The limited time Shadow Siege event is expected to be playable for approximately one week, but there has not yet been any confirmation from the Call of Duty team as to when it will be pulled from playlist rotations.