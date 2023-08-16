Dataminers leak Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition content

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to be revealed during a Warzone event on August 17 .

. Despite Activision and lead developers Sledgehammer Games trying to keep things hush hush the game has been continuously leaked and details datamined.

The most recent leak from dataminers revealed the contents of the Vault Edition.

Early acccess to the campaign up to one week before launch for preorders was also confirmed.

Anticipation for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is running high as Activision and Sledgehammer Games slowly trickle details out via cryptic SMS messages ahead of the game's official reveal via a Warzone event on August 17. Dataminers and other leakers haven't been content to sit in the silence, however, and there's been no shortage of leaked intel to keep fans of the long running first-person shooter franchise on edge. The most recent round of leaks provided players their first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Vault Edition.

Here's everything currently expected to be included with a Vault Edition purchase:

Nemesis Operator Pack: 4 Operator Skins (Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov)

2 Weapon vaults

BlackCell Season 1 + bonus tier skips (Includes the battle pass, 1100 CP, 50 tier skips and more)

Early access to the Open Beta

Early access to the Campaign (beginning on November 2 )

) Soap Operator pack available now for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

The leaks were first shared on Twitter by @heyimalaix.

An update to prepare the Call of Duty HQ client for the Warzone reveal event, titled Shadow Siege, has already been deployed on all platforms so that players can preload the patch. The reveal event begins at 10:30AM PT/1:30PM ET.