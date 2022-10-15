Razer Kraken Kitty V2 goes Pro ... with cat, bunny, and bear ears?!

What you need to know

Razer is launching a Pro version of its popular Kraken Kitty V2 wired headset.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, which comes with Chroma RGB lighting and interchangeable cat, bunny, and bear ears ⁠— will retail at $199.99.

Also aimed at the streaming market, Razer has announced the Razer Blue Screen priced at $149.99.

Fans of the quirky Razer Kraken Kitty V2 wired headset will be pleased to hear that a Pro version will soon be available. The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, modeled by popular streamer AriGameplays, was launched today at Razercon 2022 alongside some other new peripherals in the popular Quartz colorway. Included in the $199.99 price, the headset comes with not just the classic kitty ears but bears and bunnies for even more creature customization.



(Image credit: Razer)

If you're not a fan of the eye-catching baby pink design, you needn't worry, as this headset also comes in the classic Razer black and green colorway. Not only does the headset look good, but it should also sound good as it boasts impressive specs. The soft hybrid fabric and leatherette cups house Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers with 7.1 digital surround sound and natural noise isolation so you can fully focus on the game. The Razer Hyperclear cardioid microphone is detachable, as with the Razer Kraken V3 Pro model.

(Image credit: Razer)

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer has always made its headsets stand out aesthetically, and it will be no different with the Razer Kraken V2 Pro. All three interchangeable ears come with the ability to react in real-time to stream events, being powered by Razer Chroma RGB. The ears and earcup lighting can cycle through over 16.8 million possible colors to react to alerts, emotes, and other content-creator tools. Perhaps the most fun part of the marketing is the @Razer Instagram is running a Razer Kraken Kitty ear AR filter to try the headphones out for yourself and take snaps in your choice of ears.



We can't wait to put this headset to the test, but while you wait, you can check out our round-up of the best PC gaming headsets.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Kitty V2



A powerful and comfortable stereo headset elevated with 7.1 digital surround sound for high-fidelity audio and more accuracy. The audio controller can also be removed to make the headset compatible with any 3.5mm system, such as Xbox or PlayStation. Now with bear and bunny ears for your entertainment! Sign up for notifications here.



Razer Blue Screen

(Image credit: Razer)

Another product released for the streaming community at Razercon 2022 was the Razer Blue Screen. A portable chroma key panel for easily customizing stream backdrops. Razer claims the Blue Screen is crafted with premium fibers and will provide a wrinkle-free backdrop for content creators to craft their online environment. The Razer Blue Screen is adjustable up to a height of 94" and collapses easily for quick storage. The backdrop can be purchased now for $149.99.