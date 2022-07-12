The kawaii Razer Kraken Kitty V2 PC headset is a beefy 33% off for Amazon Prime Day

The Razer Kraken V2 is an excellent headset with 7.1 surround on PC thanks to a tidy in-line digital audio controller. Razer makes Kraken headsets in all shapes and sizes at different price points, but the cutest iteration of the product is enjoying a pretty hefty 33% price cut for Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), making it one of the best PC headset deals of the week.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Kitty V2 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $150) The Razer Kraken V2 is a powerful and comfortable stereo headset elevated with optional 7.1 THX surround owing to an in-line digital audio controller. The audio controller can also be removed to make the headset compatible on any 3.5mm system such as Xbox or PlayStation.

The Razer Kraken V2 is a USB headset designed for PC, using a USB interface. As a result, it sadly cannot be used on Xbox or PlayStation, but it makes up for it with powerful PC features for gamers who want a little more elegance from their gaming accessories. The soundscape on the Kraken V2 is impressive, elevated with THX 7.1 surround for a cinematic touch that delivers impressive bass and crisp highs. Its large ovular earcups are generously infused with coolant gel too, making them comfortable across lengthy gameplay sessions.

The real reason you'll want this headset, though, is the kawaii factor, owing to its "kitty edition" branding and unique Razer Chroma RGB integration.

Using the Razer Synapse app on PC, you can configure the lights to flash and react to your games in real-time, making it a great headset for anyone creating or aspiring to create content on platforms like Twitch, Tiktok, and YouTube. It's also pretty cool as a novelty gift for that fan of all things cutesy in your life, with a powerful sound experience and solid retractable noise-canceling microphone for good measure.

For Amazon Prime Day, the Razer Kraken V2 is enjoying a pretty hefty $50 off the typical asking price, making it certainly one of the best PC headset deals of the week.