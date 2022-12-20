Sifu comes to Xbox and Steam in March 2023

What you need to know

Sifu is a martial arts brawling game developed by Sloclap and published by Kepler Interactive.

Sifu first launched on Feb. 8, 2022 as a PlayStation console exclusive, while the PC version was available through the Epic Games Store.

Sifu is coming to Xbox consoles and Steam in March 2023.

Alongside the new platforms, Sifu is getting a free update adding new Arena challenges for players to complete.

If you've been hoping for some martial arts action on Xbox, you won't have to wait too much longer.

Developer Sloclap revealed via IGN that Sifu is coming to Xbox consoles as well as Steam. While the game launched as a PlayStation console exclusive, it was also available on Windows PC through the Epic Games Store, and was ported to Nintendo Switch a few months after launch.

The arrival of Sifu on new platforms is paired with a free update called Arenas. This update brings new challenging Arenas to complete, which in turn unlock new cheats, outfits, and even moves to use in combat. You can take a look at the trailer below:

Sifu first launched to critical praise and commercial success back in February, with the game selling over one million copies a month later. Sifu was nominated for three different awards at The Game Awards 2022, though it lost out to other contenders.

There's no exact release date right now for when players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Steam will be able to play Sifu, but the current release window is for some time in March 2023, which will coincide with the free Arenas update.