Someone made an Elden Ring Bill Clinton mod, because of course they did

Last night during the final moments of 2022's The Game Awards show, something profoundly bizarre happened. A young man lurking behind FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki suddenly stepped forward after the Elden Ring director was presented with the Game of the Year award and concluded his acceptance speech. "Who is this kid?" read the live Tweets of confused viewers who were unsure of what was going on.

Then, he took hold of the microphone.

"I think I want to thank everybody and say that…I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton," he said, leaving the entire gaming community slack-jawed. "Thank you everybody.”

In an instant, the entire internet went absolutely wild over this, with Elden Ring fans flooding social media with memes about how Miyazaki was "invaded by a dark spirit" and such. Though The Game Awards host and organizer Geoff Keighley confirmed that the individual was arrested after he finished his "nomination," the sheer absurdity of the stage crash ensures that nobody will forget what he said.

(Image credit: The Game Awards)

Just when you think things couldn't get weirder, though, the internet just has to go and do an internet. Today, I opened Twitter to find a ludicrous video of an Elden Ring mod that turns the player character into Bill Clinton himself, complete with a suit, tie, and an eerily-accurate recreation of his face. The video — put together with multiple cinematic camera shots and Godrick the Grafted's boss theme — has gone viral, racking up thousands of likes and retweets.

"Ok, I have to admit that was impressively fast," one commenter said, as it hasn't even been 24 hours since the on-stage interruption occurred. "I did not have sexual relations with that maiden," wrote another.

Sigh. At this point, after seeing how ridiculous things can get online for years, I probably shouldn't be surprised that this became a thing. Still, though, I didn't think it would happen so damn fast. Below, you'll find an embed of the video, in all of its cursed and nonsensical glory:

We're proud to announce the collaboration between #ELDENRING X #BillClinton that was announced in #TheGameAwards ! pic.twitter.com/QTpR0UHYHeDecember 9, 2022 See more

If you were hoping to take on the Lands Between and become Elden Lord as Bill Clinton yourself with the mod, we've got some bad news. Right now, it doesn't look like the mod is publicly available for download, although that could change very soon. In the meantime, though, the talented fans in the r/SoulsSliders subreddit have come up with a pretty solid Bill Clinton look themselves.

Never change, internet...never change.