Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delayed to April 2023

What you need to know

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being delayed to April 28, 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor previously got a release date March 17, 2023 at the The Game Awards 2022.

This game is the follow-up to the extremely successful 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which introduced protagonist Cal Kestis.

If you're one of the many Star Wars fans looking forward to the next big game in the franchise, there's a slight delay you need to know about.

Developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts shared on Tuesday that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being delayed six weeks to April 28, 2023. The game was previously slated to launch on March 17, receiving a new trailer and release date at The Game Awards 2022.

"In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th, "Respawn wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to Respawn Entertainment's 2019 adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game was a huge commercial success, with over 20 million players as of 2021.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and sees Cal Kestis continuing to run. The game will introduce new enemies and planets from the Star Wars universe, alongside new gameplay mechanics like the ability to ride different creatures in order to access new areas.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a current-generation exclusive, and as such is being developed for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.

In our review of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, former staff writer Jennifer Locke noted that "This is the Star Wars game we've all been waiting for. It takes the best elements of Tomb Raider, Metroidvanias, and a dash of souls-likes to create a memorable and fun experience with amazing combat that makes you feel like a true Jedi."