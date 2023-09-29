Starfield player makes sandwich dominos, and oh god that must have taken forever

What you need to know

Starfield is Bethesda's latest open world RPG that released earlier this month on Xbox and PC.

Since Starfield's launch, fans have spent a ton of time messing around with the game's advanced physics systems.

One player has used the game's item grabbing mechanic to build an entire set of dominos with books, a soccer ball, and sandwiches. Lots of sandwiches.

You can watch the cold cut cascade via the embedded video in this article, which you'll find below.

One of the best ways to goof around in Bethesda RPGs is to see what mischief you can cause with their physics systems, and rest assured, people are already having lots of fun with Starfield's. From stuffing an entire starship module full of thousands of potatoes and then letting them tumble into a hallway to wading through massive piles of junk items in zero gravity, fans are marveling at how items interact with each other, the environment, and the player.

YouTuber Muaxh03, though, has gotten particularly creative. In a new video appropriately titled "When you know Bethesda game engine too well, you do stuff like this...," they showed off a set of dominos they set up in Starfield using books, milk cartons, a soccer ball, and...sandwiches. Lots of sandwiches.

The beautiful cascade begins at the top of a set of steps with journals that knock over a board game, which in turn sends a soccer ball rolling into the first of the sandwiches. A chain reaction of cold cuts tumbling down a second set of stairs eventually reaches a lineup of the sandos that forks into an appetizing ring of white bread and lunch meat. The lot of them gently tip over, one after the other — all while Oblivion music that's been memed to, well, oblivion fills the soundscape. It's a beauty that has to be seen to be believed, which you can do with the embed below.

What Muaxh03 put together here is a magnificent use of Bethesda's fan-favorite item grabbing mechanic that's been in every major Elder Scrolls and Fallout game since 2006's Oblivion, though I don't even want to think about how long it took them to set it all up. Precise placement with grab and drop isn't exactly easy, and a single knocked over item could collapse all that hard work. I wouldn't be surprised if dozens of quicksaves were used in the making of this "domino set."

Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of hilarious comments from stunned and impressed players on Muaxh03's video. "I don't even wanna know how long that took to set up but I do wanna know how in the world you managed to do that without the physics engine randomly flinging things everywhere," wrote user a_zula1. "Judging by the fact that it takes me 5 minutes just to line up a single item, this easily took over an hour," remarked universal_wisdom3416. I struggle with placing things carefully myself, so I'm right there with you, friend.

Believe it or not, these aren't the only sandwich-related antics that fans have been up to since the game's release earlier this month. One Starfield player spawned 10,000 sandwiches atop their ship and then took off over New Atlantis, raining them down all over the city. Talk about a free lunch, eh?

Starfield is finally here, and it's undoubtedly one of the best Xbox games and best PC games for lovers of space exploration, deep RPG gameplay, and the sci-fi genre as a whole.