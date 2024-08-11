Starfield's 'Shattered Space' vehicles purportedly leak on video, giving us a more detailed look at how they work

The wait for land traversing vehicles may be shorter than we think if they are included in the "Shattered Space" DLC update.

Starfield, developed Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks, launched on Xbox and PC in September 2023.

Land vehicles have been a frequently requested quality-of-life feature since the game's initial release.

Leaked images and video show dune buggy-like ATVs in action, confirmed to be a part of a future Starfield update, most likely within Shattered Space coming Fall 2024.

A new update is coming to Starfield this fall, and Bethesda previously detailed how the game is slated to be getting one of the most frequent community-requested features as part of the DLC. And now, we might have an even better glimpse at how what that feature might look like in practice.

Recent leaks have surfaced on 4chan and migrated to Reddit and Twitter, with multiple accounts sharing a video of a dune buggy being driven across a planet in Starfield. Rumors accompanying the leaked video and image claim the new vehicles will show up in the "Shattered Space" update, slated for launch this fall.

A new trailer for the update, with a release date, is expected to be showcased by Xbox on August 20 during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The video was re-hosted by @Mr_Rebs_ on Twitter below here.

Here's gameplay of Starfield's upcoming land vehicle.

Starfield may have originally debuted to some mixed reactions from critics and consumers, alike, but ongoing support from the developers has helped the single-player space adventure find its footing post-launch. Despite frequent updates, fans of the game were still desperate for a quicker way to explore the planets in Starfield's expansive universe.

The dune buggy-like ATV is rumored to come in two variants—open-rail and closed-top—with color options for player customization. According to a post on Reddit, Starfield's NPCs and companions will not be able to operate the vehicles, but they can hop in for the ride. Vehicles are reportedly equipped with weapons, though the leaked video is exclusively from a driver's first-person perspective and no weapons are shown. The video does show the vehicle thrusters in action, with the player able to secure some impressive height with some of their jumps.

Starfield: Shattered Space - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Vehicles have been oft-requested and frequently discussed among the community, and even Starfield director Todd Howard has weighed in on them in interviews. While the introduction of vehicles to Starfield was all but confirmed in some of the more recent Shattered Space video logs, there was plenty of speculation about how they would work within the game and their effect on player-built ships. Additional rumors surrounding the land vehicles claim the ATVs do not require changes to your existing ship. Instead, the new rides can be purchased at the Ship Technician and spawn outside when you're on a planet. The vehicles are supposedly invincible according to the leaks, and have no fuel requirements to be concerned. So your inventories will be safe from hauling around fuel for them, at least apparently.

Of course, many of these details are best taken with a grain of salt until the vehicles are officially revealed. Xbox will be present with a booth at Gamescom in the latter half of August, and it would be fair to speculate that we'll find out more about Shattered Space during Gamescom, as the "Fall 2024" release date is fast approaching. September 6 will make the first anniversary of Starfield's release, and there is considerable speculation that Shattered Space's release will coincide with that time. Shattered Space is paid DLC content, but Bethesda may opt to surround the anticipated DLC with free content — like the addition of vehicles — to generate excitement in players and lull back some of the user base who may have drifted away from the game.

A second paid DLC, dubbed "Starborn" is rumored to also be in development with a potential 2025 release. Starfield is available now on Xbox, the Microsoft Store, and Steam. The game is also available to play at no extra cost with part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription on console or PC.