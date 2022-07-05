Windows 11 now makes up over 20% of Steam users

What you need to know

Windows 11 continues to gain traction among Steam users. According to the June 2022 Steam hardware survey, 21.23% of Steam users are on Microsoft's newer operating system. Windows 11's usage rate lags behind Windows 10 (71.26%) by a significant margin, but that's not surprising. Gamers are generally slow to adopt new operating systems. Additionally, even some of the best pre-built gaming PCs fail to meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11.

Windows 11 has been out for around nine months. It includes some gaming-focused features, such as Auto HDR and DirectStorage, but those aren't enough to make everyone migrate over. PC gamers largely focus on stability, desired framerate, and game compatibility. Even if Windows 11 has some nice gaming features, people are unlikely to upgrade to it if they feel it would risk their favorite games from running smoothly.

All of that being said, Windows 11 being used by more than one in five Steam gamers in less than nine months since its release is respectable. PC gamers were famously slow to move away from Windows 7. It appears that Windows 11 may see a quicker adoption than previous versions of Windows.

The Steam hardware survey receives its figures from customers on a voluntary and anonymous basis. As a result, the exact figures aren't the key focus of the survey. For example, AMD or Intel stock isn't likely to fluctuate based on a few tenths of a percentage point swing on the Steam hardware survey. Instead, general trends of Steam's overall user base can be extrapolated from the data.