Studio behind Hi-Fi Rush rebrands — its first post since being closed down by Xbox

2024 was a rollercoaster year for Tango Gameworks, the developers behind the critically acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush. Despite the game's overwhelmingly positive reception from Xbox fans and the controversial decision to put Hi-Fi Rush on PlayStation 5, the studio found itself culled under a huge restructure, which led to its untimely closure in June. Given the reception of games like Hi-Fi Rush, The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, Xbox fans were left dumbfounded over the decision.



In a surprise move, Krafton Inc.—best known as the creators of PUBG—stepped in to acquire the studio in August 2024. Along with the purchase of Tango Gameworks, Krafton negotiated the rights to Hi-Fi Rush, leaving us hopeful for the future of the rhythm based franchise.



The studio has been pretty quiet on socials since its closure in May 2024. However, on January 1, 2025, Tango Gameworks broke that silence with a fitting "New Year, New Me" style announcement. The studio announced its rebrand as Tango Gameworks Inc., aligning with the naming style of its new parent company, Krafton Inc. While the name change is small, it's symbolic of the developers new start under new leadership.

A new start

It's worth noting that Krafton Inc.'s acquisition included both Tango Gameworks and the rights to Hi-Fi Rush. This strategic purchase will allow the newly rebranded studio to continue working on the Hi-Fi Rush IP, free from Microsoft’s oversight. However, other popular franchises such as The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo were excluded from the deal and remain under Microsoft’s ownership going forward.

As of now, Tango Gameworks Inc.'s plans for 2025 remain unclear. However, reports from mid-2024 revealed that the studio had been quietly developing a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush before their closure. At the time of Krafton’s acquisition, a six-month-old build of the sequel was already in the works, for which Microsoft had turned down the proposition. Krafton’s official announcement made it clear that the acquisition aimed to "allow the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects."

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The closure of Tango Gameworks by Microsoft came as a shock to Xbox fans, and really the whole industry waiting to pick apart Microsoft's questionable decision making, particularly in light of Hi-Fi Rush's critical acclaim. The game’s unique blend of rhythm-based gameplay, a killer soundtrack (I mean what other game let's you fight as a cat to the sound of Nine Inch Nails?), and quirky visuals earned it critical praise and a loyal fanbase, of which I count myself among them! Adding to the bad press, Microsoft Gaming’s president made statements shortly after the closure, emphasizing the importance of “smaller games that give us prestige and awards.” These remarks were at odds with the decision to shut down a studio responsible for that type of game.



Tango Gameworks Inc. now faces the challenge of developing the game outside of Microsoft and seeing if it can replicate the success the game had under Xbox Game Pass, and doing so under Krafton’s guidance. While we anticipate more announcements about the future of Hi-Fi Rush and what other projects the team might explore, this rebrand comes as a signal that the studio are enthused about its new opportunities. With a talented team and a beloved IP in their hands, the potential for Tango Gameworks Inc. to thrive outside of Microsoft is huge and we can't wait to see how it goes.