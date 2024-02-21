Xbox's hit rhythm title Hi-Fi Rush heads to PlayStation 5

What you need to know

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-based action game developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks.

The game received a surprise launch in January 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Hi-Fi Rush was critically acclaimed, and went on to reach over 3 million players.

According to a now-removed video from Bethesda's Latin American branch, Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PlayStation 5 on March 18, 2024.

Looks like more players will be feeling the beat soon.

Shadowdropped after a surprise announcement at the Xbox Developer_Direct 2023 on Jan. 25, 2023, Hi-Fi Rush was initially exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, as well as being available from day one in Xbox Game Pass. Per the latest milestone, Hi-Fi Rush reached over 3 million players as of August 2023.

Some Xbox games are heading to other platforms

This news comes as we learned that two Obsidian Entertainment games, Grounded and Pentiment, are coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 22 and April 18, respectively.

This is all part of the recent evolving strategy for Xbox shared by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, where he outlined that the teams were bringing four games to other platforms as part of a move to ensure the health of the business and to keep Xbox growing. While the fourth game going elsewhere has not yet been revealed, it's widely speculated and reported to be Rare's Sea of Thieves.

Analysis: Fuel for a sequel

I know some people will be surprised that Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PlayStation 5 but not Nintendo Switch, but this makes sense to me. I never thought it was possible for the game to run on Nintendo's current hardware at an acceptable framerate, especially considering Tango Gameworks didn't make an Xbox One version.

I'll be curious how well Hi-Fi Rush sells on PlayStation 5, but if it does well enough, hopefully the teams can put that money into bringing Hi-Fi Rush 2 to Xbox and PC in the not-too-distant (by game development standards) future.