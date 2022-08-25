What you need to know

The Dark Souls 3 PC servers are finally back up, with developer FromSoftware confirming that it's working on restoring online services for the rest of the Dark Souls games next.

The servers were originally taken down due to a dangerous hacking exploit that was discovered earlier this year.

Dark Souls 3 is arguably the most popular Dark Souls game in terms of multiplayer, featuring a very active co-op and PvP scene.

The Dark Souls PC servers have been offline for a full seven months while developer FromSoftware has been resolving their vulnerability to a dangerous hacking exploit that was discovered earlier this year, but recently, the studio announced that they're finally coming back up. This process has begun with the PC servers for Dark Souls 3, which are officially back online now and can be used by all players. Moving forward, FromSoftware says that it's working to restore the online services for the rest of the Dark Souls games next.

"Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls 3 have been reactivated," wrote the developer on the official Dark Souls Twitter account. "We are working to restore these features for all other Dark Souls titles and will inform you when they are back in service. Thank you once more for your patience and support."

Dark Souls: Remastered and Dark Souls 2 are still offline on PC, but hopefully they won't be for long. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Though not as explosively successful as the 2022 Game of the Year contender Elden Ring, Dark Souls 3 is still widely considered to be one of FromSoftware's best action RPG titles. Before its servers went down, Dark Souls 3 had an incredibly active multiplayer community for both PvE cooperation and PvP battles due to its excellent gameplay and buildcrafting potential. We have no doubts that fans will once again flock to the game to celebrate the good news.

As both a massive FromSoftware fan and an avid PC gamer, I'm very excited that the developer is finally starting to bring the Dark Souls PC servers back up. I've actually been interested in doing a direct comparison between the online experience of Elden Ring and the Dark Souls games for a while now, so I'm glad that I can do that with Dark Souls 3 now. Hopefully fans won't have to wait too long before Dark Souls: Remastered and Dark Souls 2 are back online, too.

