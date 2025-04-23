Battle for Brooklyn is very nearly here.

The Division 2 is finally getting a second DLC expansion. Battle for Brooklyn will headline Year 7 of the popular looter shooter, adding another new map and fresh story content to the long-standing franchise.

The best part is that after having been delayed by more than a year from its originally intended release window, all of a sudden, it's dropping real soon.

During the showcase stream today, Ubisoft confirmed that Battle for Brooklyn will be available on PC and console on May 27. For new players, there will be a level 40 boost available, getting you right into the action.

Unlike the raft of new game modes added since the last expansion, Warlords of New York, this will be paid content, but at a very reasonable price of $14.99. It's not a huge DLC, with around a 10-12 hour campaign we're told, but it comes with a new story and some returning characters.

The Cleaners are bringing their purple fire to the streets of Brooklyn. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

The DLC will further the narrative that has been building in recent seasons, with Alani Kelso and Aaron Keener firmly in the thick of things. Alongside Battle for Brooklyn, Agents can expect a busy Year 7 in The Division 2.

The expansion takes us to the New York City district that was originally shown off in the E3 presentation for the original game. It didn't make it to the final release, outside of acting as a small tutorial and introduction map, but now we're going back.

Battle for Brooklyn will be set in the fall, with Brooklyn dressed up in a seasonal color palette to match. It further shows the passage of time in the game universe, where the original was set in the winter, and the sequel during the summer.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Cleaners are back as a familiar enemy faction, but they're a little juiced up this time. Anyone who has played the Incursion will know their purple fire, and it'll be part of Battle for Brooklyn, too.

For a closer look at the new DLC, check out the video below from YouTuber DJTickle, one of the privileged few to get an early look.