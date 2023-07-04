The Division 2 has a horrendous XP exploit and Ubisoft is getting ready to swing the ban hammer

What you need to know

It seems like there's a pretty horrendous XP glitch being exploited in The Division 2 right now and rightfully Ubisoft is going to take action.

It involves the recently added Descent game mode and joining players via Ubisoft Connect rather than directly in the game.

Rollbacks and suspensions are incoming for anyone who's been using it.

What's that? Consequences for my actions? If you've been exploiting a glitch in The Division 2 recently then that's exactly what's heading your way.

Ubisoft has put out a message on social media this morning detailing exactly what's going to happen to players who have been doing this. It seems there's an exploit relating to the new Descent game mode whereby players can join other in-progress runs using Ubisoft Connect and gain extortionate amounts of XP.

Those players are not only going to lose their ill-gotten gains, but they're also going to lose the ability to play the game for at least two weeks.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Anyone who has used this exploit will be suspended from the game and have their account flagged. Further instances of blatant cheating will result in longer suspensions and eventually permanent banning. Hopefully the bug is also going to get fixed, because that sounds like something important.

Why does this matter at all? Well for one, fairness. But The Division 2 isn't a solely PvE game. The Dark Zone has PvP elements and there's the dedicated PvP Conflict mode, too. With XP comes rewards. 1,000 SHD levels fills up the watch and adds permanent buffs to your agent. XP fills up the season pass, and after that rewards gear caches. Players using this exploit will have a distinct advantage very quickly over those who play the game properly.

So, if you've been doing this, you're probably already marked for trouble. Just don't do it again. Gaming is fun without cheating, you know.