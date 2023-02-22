The Division 2 Season 11: Reign of Fire will go live on February 28 after earlier technical delays

What you need to know

The next season in The Division 2, Reign of Fire, is finally set to go live on February 28.

Season 11 will be detailed in a special stream on February 27.

The new season was originally delayed after the developers ran into technical issues but those are now resolved.

Fans of The Division 2 have been eagerly awaiting the new content drops for 2023 and finally the first of them is almost here. Season 11: Reign of Fire is now set to launch on February 28, and there will be a dedicated stream detailing it the day before on February 27.

The launch of Season 11 has been a troubled one for Ubisoft, with technical issues first delaying it, then causing trouble with retaining the Season 10 content. Fortunately, that has now been fixed and it seems all systems go for launch.

The roadmap for The Division 2 into 2023. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

We're expecting a new game mode in 2023 called Descent, but Season 11 won't be where that launches. So as yet, we still don't really know what to expect from that. Another stream is promised to detail this and the other year 5 content, tentatively scheduled for some time in the Spring.

Season 11: Reign of Fire is a more traditional release, bringing a new prime target into the mix known as Stovepipe. Prior to the final mission being unlocked, we can expect the four smaller bosses to track down and defeat along the way.

A new season means a new season pass, new gear, and new exotics. Some of these have been previewed on the PTS already, with both a new gear set (Hotshot) and a new brand set (HG) on the way.

There will also be two new exotic gear pieces to collect. The Sacrum Imperium is an exotic version of the G28 Marksman Rifle, while the NinjaBike Messenger Bag is an exotic backpack with an interesting-sounding talent that allows it to merge with other brand and gear set bonuses.

The Season 11: Reign of Fire stream will be live on The Division's Twitch channel at 10.15 a.m. Eastern on February 28.