Fans of the "Soulslike" action RPG have been eating very well in recent years, with everything from FromSoftware's own Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion to other high-quality releases such as Lies of P and the Lords of the Fallen reboot to enjoy. Now, at the tail end of March, another potentially excellent title is about to drop: The First Berserker: Khazan. First announced at The Game Awards in 2023, the Dungeon Fighter ARPG is finally here and is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on March 27.

Reviews for the dark fantasy Soulslike have gone live in advance of that release date, and overall, they're looking pretty good. At the time of writing, it's got a "Generally Favorable" average score of about 81/100 on the aggregation site Metacritic and 80/100 at Opencritic, with 51 reviews conducted across the game's three platforms. Here's a look at some specific quotes and scores to show the range of opinions:

Screen Rant (100/100): "The First Berserker: Khazan isn’t reaching for that manifestation of Souls. Instead, it's a dark fantasy anime adventure with a beginning, middle, and end, pitting you against bosses I’d proudly position next to the finest found in the niche. Whether or not you thought Elden Ring’s enormity overwhelming, set aside some time and money to experience what Neople have created here. The First Berserker: Khazan isn't the first of its kind by any measure, but it's one of the best."

Most reviews give The First Berserker: Khazan an 80/100 or higher, though a notable few have scores that dip down into the 70 and 60 range. Most critics and creators give the game high praise for its excellent controls and highly polished combat system, with the latter taking lots of queues from Dark Souls, Nioh, and the parry-heavy nature of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Reviewers also greatly enjoyed its stylized cel-shaded look that gives its Berserk-inspired dark fantasy setting some unique flair.

Common complaints in more critical reviews include mediocre level design, a forgettable narrative, and some overtuned difficulty in the early game. Overall, it seems like The First Berserker: Khazan will leave you disappointed if having a good story and standout levels is important to you, but if you can look past those caveats, there's an addicting combat system with tons of visual spectacle, enemy variety, and engaging boss fights to revel in.

I've had my eye on this game since it was shown at the Xbox Partner Preview in October 2024, and I'm excited to check it out once it releases later this week. I'm a little saddened to hear that the writing leaves something to be desired — a strong story can do a lot to elevate an experience, I feel — but I'm still looking forward to mastering The First Berserker's brutal, flashy combat and challenging its grandiose bosses.

In short, this looks to stand out as one of 2025's best Xbox games and best PC games to try if you're a Soulslike enjoyer, and while it's retailing for a full $59.99, you can actually get the PC version for just $46.79 at CDKeys thanks to a nice preorder deal. The $69.99 Deluxe Edition that includes Early Access is also on sale for $53.29 at CDKeys, so take advantage of that if you want to play early and/or get some extra cosmetics.

