The Palworld Dating Sim is real — and so is the Lovander body pillow

No, this is not an April Fool’s prank — I had to check the calendar myself this morning to confirm it’s still March. Last year’s Pocketpair 'prank' is actually becoming a real, bonafide game. The Palworld dating simulator is coming, whether we like it or not.

Yes, the Steam page for Palworld! More Than Just Pals (stylized as Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~) is live, and you can already add it to your wishlist. Go on, nobody will know.

Want to Netflix and Chill-et? (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Romance or eat the pals, the choice is yours.

The listing that's appeared as an official game release on Steam, has this to say about what to expect from Palworld -More Than Just Friends.



You, the protagonist, enroll as a transfer student in the prestigious Palpagos Private Academy. You will meet unique friends (pals) and enjoy school life through friendship and romance. It's up to you whether you stay friends with the pals, develop romantic relationships with them, or even dismember and eat them.

This is not disturbing at all (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Believe it or not, since Pocketpair’s 2024 April Fool’s joke, fans have been begging for a Palworld dating sim to become reality. Pocketpair clearly saw an opportunity and decided to run with it. Last year, community manager Bucky even jokingly threatened to make it real if their post got more than 10 likes... and, well, here we are.

If this gets 10 likes we’ll make it real…maybe…probably not 👼March 31, 2024

Doki Doki Literature Club inspiration?

Katress is a possessive Pal (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Some of the screenshots so far are giving me serious Doki Doki Literature Club vibes, with some of the Pals appearing jealous with your interactions with other Pals, so you may need to tread carefully with certain relationships.



The Steam page has this to say about the announced characters:

Katress - A transfer student with mysterious powers. SheShe also has a cute side that gets a little jealous when you talk to other students.

Lovander - A senior who makes a love approach to new students every year. She calls her love approach "hunting".

Lovander in a school uniform is not the caption I expected to have to write today but here we are (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Chillet - A timid classmate. He makes secret requests of you in the classroom after school.

Presented with no comment (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Zoe - A childhood friend. She lost her parents when she was very young and lives alone with her older brother, Grizzbolt. She is always cool and strong-willed, and for some reason, she is especially critical of you.

Zoe is a boss fight in Palworld but you can romance her in 'more than just Pals' (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Black Marketeer - He is the student council president who has great trust from teachers and students. On the other hand, there are also black rumors.

Chillet's Little Sister Chillet Ignis - A cheerful little sister who dotes on her older brother. Whenever she gets her head stroked she relaxes and has the habit of letting out a sweet "Ahhh...♡". She also has a surprisingly bold side in front of the protagonist...

Clumsy Quivern - His refreshing smile and innocent personality make him popular with both men and women. Though he thinks he's "cool," others tend to call him "cute." He sometimes gets embarrassed in front of the protagonist.

School Nurse Saya - A charming adult who secretly drinks alcohol while working. She is well-trusted by her students and will listen to their troubles with compassion. When the two are alone in the nurse's office, she toys with the protagonist with her adult sex appeal! What will become of this forbidden love with a teacher?

Bubbly Tarantriss - She has a spider-like physique and can spin thread to create cocoons. She has a bright and cheerful personality and gives gifts such as handmade scarves and accessories.

Splatterina does not share (Image credit: Pocketpair)

Yandere Splatterina - A girl who always carries a knife and exudes a dangerous scent. She is jealous and extremely possessive. She has a tendency to imprison people, and will not allow the protagonist to look at anyone other than her.

Want to win a Lovander Body Pillow?

The Lovander fans rejoice, I'm sure. (Image credit: Pocketpair)

If that wasn't enough insanity for one Monday, there is also a competition running right now to celebrate the announcement, in which fans can win a Lovander body pillow. Yes really.



Simply follow the instructions in the below post from the Palworld devs to enter before April 14, 2025.

🎁Lovander Body Pillow Giveaway🎁A Palworld school romance VN?! 💕Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~Giveaway promotion to celebrate the Steam page! 🎉https://t.co/tXgVcWyTbnHow to enter: Repost this post🔄 & Like❤ & Follow✅Add #PalworldVN and reply or RT with the Pal you… pic.twitter.com/bxe6N7EjDyMarch 31, 2025

Is the Palworld Dating Sim real?

It certainly seems to be, considering there is an actual Steam listing for it. There's also an official Youtube trailer.

Palworld: More Than Just Pals - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This could all turn out to be the longest joke of all time and we have all been had, and the comments on the socials are mainly of disbelief. Needless to say I don't think Nintendo are going to come after Pocketpair for this particular iteration of their game.



But what is Pocketpair are actually be serious this time? I'm going to take one for the team and wishlist the game to find out. For research purposes. That's the real reason, honest.