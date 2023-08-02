The Razer Edge makes a surprise appearance in Europe, available to order now

What you need to know

The Razer Edge gaming handheld has launched at last, and a little surprisingly, in European markets.

Only the Wi-Fi model is available to order.

Will cost £450 in the UK and €500 in mainland Europe.

It doesn't seem like Razer goes very long without launching a new product but this one took me a little by surprise. The Razer Edge gaming handheld is now available to order in Europe, albeit only in Wi-Fi form.

I say I'm surprised because the last time I asked Razer about the Edge coming here I was told there were no current plans. I guess those plans changed! But needless to say, nobody was really expecting it.

If you looked on in envy at Americans having all the fun, though, you can now go and order yourself a Razer Edge which includes the 'tablet' part and the most excellent Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller. If you're in the UK you'll need to part with £450, elsewhere in Europe that becomes €500.

Razer Edge Check Amazon View at Razer The Razer Edge is the most premium and versatile Android-powered gaming handheld, and it comes with the price tag to boot. The Edge is equipped with all the hardware it could ever need, but its software still leaves a lot to be desired.

The Razer Edge in all its glory. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Edge specs Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Row 1 - Cell 0 Active-cooled with internal fan, 6 airflow vents RAM 6GB / 8GB (5G version) LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 Row 4 - Cell 0 Expandable via microSD (up to 2TB) Display 6.8in FHD+ (2400x1080) AMOLED Row 6 - Cell 0 144Hz refresh rate Camera Front-facing 5MP, 1080p @ 60FPS Battery 5,000mAh Audio Dual side-firing stereo speakers Row 10 - Cell 0 Dual microphones Row 11 - Cell 0 THX Spatial Audio / Verizon Adaptive Sound (5G version) Row 12 - Cell 0 3.5mm headphone jack (via Kishi V2 Pro) Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Row 14 - Cell 0 Bluetooth 5.2 Row 15 - Cell 0 5G cellular w/ eSim (5G version) Ports 1x USB Type-C (Edge) Row 17 - Cell 0 1x USB Type-C (Kishi V2 Pro) Controls Xbox style "ABXY" face buttons Row 19 - Cell 0 D-Pad Row 20 - Cell 0 Left & right joysticks, triggers, bumpers Row 21 - Cell 0 Mappable M1, M2 buttons Row 22 - Cell 0 Razer Nexus, screenshot, and two other buttons Row 23 - Cell 0 HyperSense haptics Dimensions 168mm x 85mm x 11mm (Edge) Row 25 - Cell 0 260mm x 85mm x 33.9mm (w/ Kishi V2 Pro) Weight 247g (Edge) Row 27 - Cell 0 386g (w/ Kishi V2 Pro)

The Kishi controller is fully detachable. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino)

The Razer Edge is the second Android-based gaming handheld to make it to these shores recently, following the Logitech G Cloud. It's an impressive device even purely considering the hardware, even if I wish that Razer had just kept making phones instead of going down this route.

The obvious interest for us here is cloud gaming. Razer has its own, recently updated application that takes a central role, but you're perfectly at home using this with services like Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Amazon Luna. As it's based on Android you can also play native games like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal, too.

In our Razer Edge review, Zachary Boddy heaped much praise on the handheld, despite there being some flaws. But then, what piece of hardware doesn't have flaws? One of the biggest is arguably the price, with the Edge costing about £100 more than the Logitech G Cloud. It would have been nice if Razer had absorbed some of the cost of the Kishi controller instead of seemingly tagging it on.

It is impressive though and one of our biggest peeves was that it was only available in the United States. That much has ended though, so if you've been longing for one, get your order on now.