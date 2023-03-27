This Resident Evil 4 Remake mod gives Leon waist ink and lets him show it off, too

What you need to know

Even though Resident Evil 4 Remake has only been out for just a few days, fan-made mods for the game are already appearing on sites like Nexus Mods.

One of these, created by user TrieuPham, gives the game's protagonist, Leon Kennedy, a flashy lower back tattoo and a crop top to match.

TrieuPham's mod is clearly inspired by one created by GHerrsch in 2022 for the original Resident Evil 4, as it features a similar tattoo design and the same outfit.

The mod can be installed on the PC version of Resident Evil 4 Remake by using the Fluffy Mod Manager, a community-created tool also available on the Nexus.

The highly anticipated and critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4 Remake has only been out for a few days, but that hasn't stopped the community from the renowned modding website Nexus Mods from creating a variety of different mods for the PC version of the game.

A quick scroll through the Resident Evil 4 Remake category on the site shows that things have gotten pretty wild, as is often the case with game modding. Some mods are helpful and beneficial (REFramework, Simple FOV Cheat Engine Plugin), but most of them are downright silly and ridiculous (Shrek Salvador Replacer, Play as CJ, Banana Gun and Spoon Knife). There's even El Thomas, a creation that continues the modding community's tradition of putting Thomas the Tank Engine where he doesn't belong by replacing Resident Evil 4's Del Lago lake monster.

So far, though, my favorite mod is this one by user TrieuPham that gives Leon Kennedy (the game's protagonist and playable character) a flashy lower back tattoo, along with a hilarious crop top outfit that lets him show it off to the world. It's not as absurd as some of the other mods you can find on the Nexus, but it's a perfect fit for Leon's "himbo" vibe and the campy tone of Resident Evil 4 in general.

This RE4R mod was clearly inspired by one made for the original game by Nexus Mods user GHerrsch. (Image credit: GHerrsch on Nexus Mods)

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that modders have given Leon some waist link to flaunt. Last year, Nexus Mods user GHerrsch published a very similar mod for the original game. Since the Remake mod features an almost identical tattoo design and the exact same clothing, it's clear that TrieuPham was inspired by GHerrsch's work and wanted to make sure that Leon's new ink and outfit made it into the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

If you'd like to use the mod, TrieuPham says you'll need to install it via the Fluffy Mod Manager. This tool — developed for the Resident Evil 4 Remake by user FluffyQuack — allows you to install mods by modifying PAK file archives. The tool's description clearly explains everything you need to know, and using it is quick and easy.

Undeniably, the world is a better place now that this mod exists. Way to go TrieuPham, you're doing God's work. Nexus user gummicorn said it best: "Finally, the game is playable."