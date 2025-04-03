The Kilo 141 was just added to Black Ops 6 ahead of Warzone coming back online, and I already know everyone's going to use it on Verdansk.

Verdansk is making its glorious return to Call of Duty, and ahead of that so did an old school weapon from those earlier days. The Kilo 141 was previously a Modern Warfare (2019) weapon, and it's been brought back alongside the original Warzone map.

The Kilo 141 dropped for everyone ahead of Verdansk, whether you're a Warzone or a Black Ops 6 player. Getting it simply required opening the Warzone tab in Call of Duty HQ, and you get it.

Coupled with a 2XP event, getting it levelled up before going into the new old Battle Royale map has been a doddle. I'm already pretty confident this is the weapon we're going to see everyone using in Verdansk, at least in the short term.

Variety be damned.

The Kilo 141 is built for Warzone

To its credit, the Kilo 141 is extremely versatile. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I'm not being a downer on the Kilo 141, by the way. It's a really good weapon. It's versatile and fun to use. But I'm far from a big fan of the never-ending "meta" in Warzone that sees everyone use the same weapon all the time.

I'm not a fan of the loadout system in Warzone at all, to be frank. But that's for another day.

For Warzone, though, the Kilo 141 checks all the boxes for the current way of playing. It's good at short and long range, and perhaps most of all, it has a 100 round magazine.

I've been maining the Cypher through Season 2, and I think overall, I still prefer it to the Kilo 141. But it doesn't have a 100 round magazine attachment. That's good, because if it did, lord, it would be unstoppable.

But as we've already seen in Warzone, folks love to slap on those massive extended mags to fight at distance with. Then, if you want to compete, you join them, and eventually everyone's using the same thing.

I think the Kilo 141 is going to end up like the Season 1 XM4 meta

The Kilo 141 will just pick up where the XM4 left off. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While weapon balancing changes, and the introduction of new ones like the Cypher, ultimately reigned in the overuse of the 100 round XM4 in Warzone, I think we're headed down that road again.

The Kilo 141 has everything the XM4 had, in that it packs 100 rounds, hits hard and fast, and has very low recoil. I'm the furthest thing from a pro Call of Duty player, but I've been lasering with the Kilo 141 this past 24 hours. The recoil is extremely manageable.

So, with a 2x scope on, I think it stands a good chance of becoming a new meta weapon in Warzone. I could be wrong, I hope I'm wrong, but at least for now, I don't think I am. Let's also not forget the nostalgia, it's a powerful drug.

The Kilo 141 has an extra party trick in that if you run it with the Short Barrel and no Stock, it can almost behave like an SMG at short range. It's not quite the same, but it's pretty good.

Ranked Play isn't coming back to Warzone for a little while yet, so we might still see a little more variety in weapon choice. But folks will also be trying to get their Ranked Play loadouts nailed down, and I think the Kilo 141 is going to be a big player in that. No matter how boring I think that is.