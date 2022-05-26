Microsoft HoloLens said to reduce training time by up to 75% in manufacturing

What you need to know

A recent study claims that the use of Microsoft HoloLens can reduce training time by 75% for manufacturing organizations.

Dynamics 365 and Microsoft's mixed reality technology also help avoid the costs of bringing out experts to fix issues and perform training, according to the same study.

Microsoft shared stories of Eaton, Toyota, and L’Oréal using Dynamics 365 to improve training and troubleshooting in its post discussing the study.

Microsoft HoloLens and the company's virtual reality technologies are helping reduce the cost of training and troubleshooting, according to a recent study. The Microsoft-commissioned Forrester Total Economic Impact (TEI) report explains that the HoloLens 2 is delivering a 177% return on investment and a net present value (NPV) of $7.6 million over three years. The report also claims that the NPV of the mixed reality headset results in a payback of 13 months.

Forrester discovered three key findings while analyzing the use of Microsoft HoloLens in the manufacturing industry. The firm found that the headset:

Reduced training time by 75 percent, at an average savings of $30 per labor hour.

Saved an average of $3,500 per avoided expert trip.

Avoided 240 to 320 hours of average lost throughput per year.

The HoloLens saves organizations money by providing an alternative to flying an expert out for training or troubleshooting. Dynamics 365 Remote Assist on HoloLens 2 lets organizations perform inspections and audits remotely, rather than having to fly someone to be on-premises.

The tool supports overlaying assets and instructions over real-world objects, which can be used throughout inspections. The TEI study states that manufacturers saved an average of $3,500 per avoided expert trip.

During the pandemic, management company Eaton used Dynamics 365 Remote Assist to perform audits. The use of remote technology allowed the company to adhere to safety guidelines while still being able to perform its standard tasks.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft's blog post about the TEI (opens in new tab) study highlights that Dynamics 365 is also used for training purposes. Organizations can use the technology to create mixed reality training programs for manufacturing employees. Training time was reduced by 75% with an average savings of $30 per labor hour, according to Forrester's findings.

It's not all good news these days for the HoloLens department, however. A recent report claimed that Alex Kipman, the creator of HoloLens and current head of Microsoft's metaverse efforts, participated in sexual harassment. Kipman also allegedly fostered a culture at the company that "diminishes women’s contributions."