Microsoft's OneNote experience is natively available on the Apple Vision Pro with support for Copilot and 2FA to follow

Microsoft OneNote is now available on Apple's Vision Pro headset.

You can use it alongside other apps for a better multitasking and note-taking experience.

The experience is similar to the one on OneNote for iPad.

Microsoft promises to ship support for Copilot and 2FA to the platform soon.

Microsoft recently announced the native availability of its productivity note-taking app, OneNote, on Apple's Vision Pro headset. The tech giant is finally delivering on its promise to bring more apps to the augmented headset. At launch, the entry shipped with 7 Microsoft productivity apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

According to Microsoft:

"OneNote will make use of the infinite canvas of spatial computing and can appear side-by-side with other great Microsoft apps like Word, Excel, and Teams at any scale for incredible multitasking."

With OneNote now available on the Apple Vision Pro, users can plan trips, create, edit, and keep track of their task lists in "spatial reality." It's worth noting that the experience will ship with most of the features already available on OneNote for iPad, including the capability to highlight important notes with To Do tags and more.

Microsoft has also highlighted several features that aren't available on the OneNote experience for the Apple Vision Pro, including Copilot and two-factor authentication. However, these features are expected to ship to the headset soon.

The Apple Vision Pro isn't half as bad as I expected

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's flagship augmented headset is turning out to be a hit for most users despite its steep $3,499 price point. When the iPhone maker announced it would dabble its foot in the VR landscape with a flagship augmented headset that could potentially give Microsoft's seemingly abandoned HoloLens a run for its money, critics quickly indicated that it might be a flop even before it ships.

Fast-forward to the headset's launch in February, Apple sold over 200,000 Vision Pro headsets on pre-order. Its reception is great based on the tons of videos going viral across social media platforms with people integrating it into their day-to-day lives. Microsoft Word lead indicated that he might substitute his home theatre with the augmented headset, citing it's "much better, more capable, more fun, and cheaper."