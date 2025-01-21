Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, winner of Windows Central's 2024 Editor's Choice Award, has sold over 1 million copies

In the grim darkness of the far future, there is a war and success.

On January 21, 2025, Owlcat Games announced on social media that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has managed to sell over one million copies. This announcement comes just under a year after the game had sold 500,00 copies worldwide while releasing a massive patch in February 2024.

On January 21, 2025, Owlcat Games announced that over 1 million Lord Captains have claimed their Warrant of Trade and ventured boldly into the Koronus Expanse!

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a CRPG released in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. You play as the Rogue Trader, a leader of a trading empire who is tasked by Imperium of Man to venture into an uncharted galactic region known as the Koronus Expanse and conquer it in the name of the God-Emperor.

It was the first-ever CRPG videogame set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe and received heaps of praise from critics and fans for its dark yet engrossing story and characters, engaging exploration and combat, tons of replay value thanks to its game-changing morality choices, and for being a fun and approachable gateway drug for newcomers who want to learn the lore of Warhammer 40,000.

Some of us here at Windows Central also immensely enjoyed Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Our own Samuel Talbert rated the game 4/5 stars in his Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader review, and it even won our Editor's Choice Award during the Windows Central 2024 Game Awards.

As a long-time Warhammer 40,000 fan, I couldn't be happier to see Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader achieve this milestone success, as I feel it rightfully deserves it for being such an awesome love letter to the franchise. This game was one of the best PC titles I played in 2024, and I cannot wait to see what Owlcat Games has in store for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader in the grim-dark future as its 2nd DLC expansion is set to come out later this year.

