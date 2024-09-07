"We had more than a million mods installed in less than 24 hours" — Baldur's Gate 3 players are having a blast with mod manager

He was an itsy bitsy teeny weeny vampire spawn who could be so meany

What you need to know

Baldur's Gate 3 has added in-game mod support with Patch 7 and it's so popular more than a million mods have been installed within a day of the patch going live.

The in-game function makes it easier than ever for players to add mods to their game without being seasoned modders or reading a bunch of instructions.

Patch 7 also added new evil ending cinematics, new Honor Mode Legendary Actions, and a certain Bard as a one-night-only companion.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 just landed and it's a chunky 11GB update that adds mod tools — and oh boy, players are having fun with it. According to Larian founder, more than a million mods have been installed in less than 24 hours. "Modding is pretty big."

Modding is pretty big - we had more than a million mods installed in less than 24 hours.September 7, 2024

Of course, people have been using mods on PC for Baldur's Gate 3 since launch, but the integrated mod manager added with Patch 7 makes it easier than ever for people to pick and choose mods through Steam. It's a separate application downloadable for free that lets you create and install mods to your game directly from an in-game menu.



So far, players have been making doing everything from making all their characters teeny weeny... to changing Astarion's in-game name to 'Twinkastarion' and Karlach to 'Mommy Karlach.' Important stuff.

My first time with mods and I made all my companions shortthanks @larianstudios pic.twitter.com/0s4SwNZdcpSeptember 5, 2024

Baldur's Gate 3 | was $59.99 now $47.99 at GOG (DRM-free) 2023's Game of the Year is currently on sale, and with all the new things to enjoy in Patch 7 as well as mod support, now is the perfect time to jump into this epic fantasy turn-based RPG based in the Dungeons and Dragons universe.

How to install Baldur's Gate 3 mods

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Larian) (Image credit: Larian) (Image credit: Larian)

The mod manager itself is now in game, and once you've updated to Patch 7 it can be used straight away for installing mods. However if you want to have a go at creating mods of your own you'll need to download the Baldur's Gate 3 Tookit, which is a seperate application on the Steam Store.

Go to your Steam Library

Right-click on Baldur’s Gate 3

Select properties, then DLC

In the Install column, check that Toolkit Data DLC is checked

To make sure Tools is selected as showing, use the dropdown navigation above your Library search bar

Will Baldur's Gate 3 mods come to console?

Streamer shows hair mod in action, and combines different hair pieces to give the player character Orin's hair. (Image credit: Jay Dunna)

The mod manager is currently only available on PC, but it will be available on console soon, as the developers have said they were working on a "robust, cross-platform plan for mod support." Note that Baldur's Gate 3 is cross-save, but your mods in your PC save will not sync over to your console save.

Everything else added in Patch 7

Patch 7 wasn't all about mod support; there's also been a bunch of new stuff added to Baldur's Gate 3; we've got new 'evil' endings, new Honour Mode Legendary Actions, and even a new temporary companion. Here's the top stuff from the Patch notes and you can read the full and extensive notes here:



13 new Evil ending cinematics

"Whether you embraced absolute power, carried out your father’s will, played as an Origin character or were generally a menace to society, you’ll find Patch 7 now introduces 13 new cinematics that offer varying conclusions to your most evil playthroughs."

The 'Show cinematic nudity' setting has now been renamed 'Show Sexual and Violent Cinematics' to more accurately describe its function. "This setting does not affect your adventure, your choices, or your access to romance options; however, it does block sexual content with nudity and particularly violent scenes with gore."

Whether you’re starting a new game or loading an old save to relive your battle with the Netherbrain, you’ll get to see these new cinematics depending on the choices you make.

One night companion

It was stated in Community Update #28 that if you are playing as the Dark Urge, a certain bard would now be able to join the party as a controllable character at camp if there’s an empty slot, TEMPORARILY.

New Honour Mode Legendary Actions

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If Dror Ragzlin finds himself inside the spider pit, he'll try his best to befriend the spiders residing there with a new spell called Arachnid Compulsion so they can band together to fight the real enemy - you.

The Bulette has a new condition called Diamond Scales and a new Legendary Action called Shredding Scales.

Malus Thorm has a new Legendary Action called Grasping Appendage.

Added a new aura and spell for Spectators: Panicked Sentinel and Ocular Nightmare, respectively.

Ch'r'ai Tska'an, the leader of the githyanki ambush in Act II, has a new Legendary Action called Soul Sacrifice.

Ch'r'ai Har'rak, the githyanki leader at the Knights of the Shield Hideout, has a new Legendary Action called Tu'narath's Embrace.

Ptaris has a new Legendary Action called Ptarian Dogma.

Improvements to split-screen gameplay

When playing on a split screen, the two halves of the screen will now dynamically merge when player characters come close to each other in-game, and dynamically split back up when the characters move apart.

Fixed cinematics, which look broken on the split screen if Player 2 disconnects from local co-op via the menu.

Fixed a split screen issue related to the Unstable Statue in the Shattered Sanctum, causing player characters to disappear.

We fixed a bug where receiving a journal update that adds a quest marker to the map and then joining as Player 2 on the split screen wouldn't show the quest marker for Player 2 until the next save or load.

Fixed the position of the virtual keyboard on split screen on the PS5.

The Trade UI will no longer mute cinematics on split screen.

Fixed the panning for items getting moved around in the Trade UI on split screen.

Fixed a split-screen bug where if you were already on a split screen before a shared cinematic (i.e., one that takes up the whole screen) started, the subtitles showed up on just one half of the screen.

As mentioned, full notes are available from Larian here.