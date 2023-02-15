Where to get Mallowsweet Leaves in Hogwarts Legacy

Merlin Trials are one of the fun things that stand out in Hogwarts Legacy. These puzzles dot all over the map, but you cannot engage with them unless they are first activated with Mallowsweet Leaves. Because of this, it's important to have a ready store of this magical plant on you at all times.

While it's possible to purchase Mallowsweet Leaves, it's far better on your wallet in the long run if you grow your own seeds. Not to mention, you'll be able to replenish whenever you want without having to spend additional money. Here's where to purchase Mallowsweet Leaves and how to grow Mallowsweet Seeds in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to get free Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Windows Central)

After you've unlocked the Trials of Merlin quest, you can get some free Mallowsweet from the herbology class in two places. You'll find two Mallowsweet Plants on the floor above the main Herbology classroom and then another single pot on the ground in the Chinese Chomping Cabbage room. But you cannot rely on these stores forever since they will not regrow once pulled.

Where to buy Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Where to buy Mallowsweet: When in Hogsmeade, head to The Magic Neep across the river from the main center of the village and talk to the man sitting on the bench outside. He sells Mallowsweet Leaves for 100 Galleons, but he will only have a limited number in stock.

Where to buy Mallowsweet Seeds: You can also purchase a Mallowsweet Seed Packet for 200 Gold from The Magic Neep, which is more costly upfront but allows you to save money in the long run by letting you grow your own Mallowsweet Leaves.

Part of the magic of Hogwarts Legacy is that it makes you feel like you're actually using the wizarding knowledge that you gain rather than just running through it. Mechanics and details like growing your own magical plants are part of what makes Hogwarts Legacy one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there.

How to grow Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Windows Central )

First off: You will need to purchase a Large Potting Table in order to grow Mallowsweet yourself. These can be purchased from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade for 1,000 Galleons. There are also bigger Large Potting Tables for sale that offer multiple pots, but these will cost more.

Secondly: You must have Mallowsweet seeds to plant in the pots. These Mallowsweet seeds can be purchased from The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade.

Conjure in the Room of Requirement: Once you have a Large Potting Table and the Mallowsweet Seeds, return to the Room of Requirement at Hogwarts and use your Conjure spell to place a pot in the room.

Plant your seeds: With the Large Potting Table in place, go up to the furniture and choose what plant you want to grow (Mallowsweet obviously).

Wait 10 minutes: It takes 10 minutes for Mallowsweet Leaves to grow into full plants, so either hang around or do something else while your plants grow.

Harvest Mallowsweet Leaves: Run up to the fully grown Mallowsweet Leaves and collect them. The process will automatically start over again so you can come back for more leaves in another 10 minutes.

Sweet Merlin Trials

With plenty of Mallowsweet Leaves in your hands you'll be able to take on Merlin Trials without having to worry about keeping stocked. Just remember to occasionally check in at the Room of Requirement and harvest any grown Mallowsweet Leaves. It only takes 10 minutes for these magic plants to grow from seed to full-fledge plant so you really don't have to wait all that long to collect them.

Of course, I recommend that you have multiple Large Potting Tables in the Room of Requirement. That way, you'll be able to collect tons of Mallowsweet in one go whenever you stop into this magical room.