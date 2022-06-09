Xbox Design Lab re-opens with Pride controller and 9 new colors

Microsoft has re-opened Xbox Design Lab, its online Xbox controller customization tool, accompanied with new colors and designs. The design-your-own service closed its doors last week, citing various upgrades to come, including the newly announced Pride-themed controller coinciding with this year’s Pride Month celebrations.

The new Pride controller design has now entered the available Xbox Design Lab customization options as a permanent addition to the service. Microsoft has also launched four pastel colors and five camouflage patterns to customize Xbox gamepads for the first time. They’re available now via the Xbox Design Lab website (opens in new tab), starting at $69.99 in the U.S., with respective pricing in other supported regions.

Xbox Design Lab is Microsoft’s official controller customization service, providing buyers with per-piece control over colors and designs. While first launched in 2016, the store has regularly introduced new choices and now centers around the latest 2020 Xbox controller revision. These controllers work with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and devices like mobiles and PCs via Bluetooth.

Microsoft announced its Pride Xbox controller design last week, joining the Xbox Design Lab roster as a $10 upgrade. The themed controller incorporates 34 LGBTQIA+ community flags, resulting in a vibrant shell of interlocking colors and patterns.

Customization options also include Soft Pink, Soft Orange, Soft Green, Soft Purple, providing muted spins on traditional colorways. Camouflage designs have also been expanded with Mineral Camo, Arctic Camo, Forest Camo, Sandglow Camo, Blaze Camo.

It’s also the first time many can leverage the service as of today, with availability spanning 11 new countries. The service has launched in Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Norway, and Slovakia, alongside an eastern expansion to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. Microsoft has also stated it plans to launch Xbox Design Lab in Taiwan sometime this summer.