Xbox launches new RPG Sale, here are the best game deals

If you're interested in rich single-player experiences with top-tier storytelling, well-written characters, grandiose worlds and environments, and deep buildcrafting opportunities, role-playing games (RPGs) will be right up your alley. Many titles in the genre are some of the best Xbox games on the platform, and right now, you can get them for a significant discount thanks to Microsoft's new Xbox RPG Sale.

Nearly 60 games are on sale for the event, with some titles available at up to a whopping 85% off. Below, we've spotlighted the best deals we found while combing through the list.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition | $59.99 $14.99 at Microsoft Mass Effect Legendary Edition beautifully remasters the original trilogy of Mass Effect games and features all of their expansion and DLC content, making it a perfect pickup for players that want to jump in for the first time or revisit the series.

Skyrim AE + Fallout 4 GOTY Bundle | $79.99 $31.99 at Microsoft This 60% discount on the Skyrim Anniversary Edition and Fallout 4 GOTY Edition bundle gives you both games with all of their DLC and Skyrim's Creation Club content for just over $30. That's a massive steal, and it's a great way to get started with these beloved Bethesda RPGs if you've never played before.

Assassin's Creed Bundle | $159.99 $47.99 at Microsoft This three-in-one package gives you three of the most recent Assassin's Creed games, including Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins. It's normally very expensive, but right now, it's more affordable than the cost of a single AAA game.

Far Cry Anthology Bundle | $149.99 $44.99 at Microsoft Interested in something bombastic? You'll be right at home with Far Cry, Ubisoft's series of open world shooter RPGs. During Xbox's sale, you can get the Anthology Bundle that includes Far Cry 3, 4, 5, and 6 for a significantly reduced cost.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition | $19.99 $4.99 at Microsoft This award-winning Lord of the Rings action RPG was one of the biggest games of 2014, and it still holds up all these years later. During the RPG Sale, you can snag it for a full 75% off.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition | $59.99 $8.99 at Microsoft The excellent 2017 sequel to Shadow of Mordor is also on sale for a hefty discount, and the Definitive Edition includes all of its story and Nemesis expansions that flesh out the narrative and expand your armies.

Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition | $119.99 $23.99 at Microsoft This RPG takes you to the streets of London in the near-future as an impending collapse looms. The awesome combat, gorgeous visuals, and massive open world make this a great pickup for action fans, and the Ultimate Edition also includes all of the game's DLC.

CODE VEIN | $59.99 $8.99 at Microsoft Set in a post-apocalyptic dystopian future in which vampires are resisting brutal oppression, CODE VEIN is certainly one of the more interesting games from the last few years. The game is very similar to FromSoftware's Dark Souls RPG, making this a fantastic pickup for Soulslike fans — especially since it's 85% off.

The Surge 2 | $29.99 $7.49 at Microsoft Another strong Soulslike is The Surge 2, which trades medieval armor for futuristic exoskeleton augmentations. Its brutal, but fair melee combat systems are a blast to engage with, and there are tons of opportunities for exploration and customization as well.

The Outer Worlds | $59.99 $19.79 at Microsoft One of Obsidian Entertainment's finest games is The Outer Worlds, a satirical Fallout-like RPG that highlights the danger of extreme laissez-faire capitalism. With its excellent character writing, worldbuilding, and buildcrafting systems, it's a must-play for any RPG fan.

Taking advantage of this RPG Sale is a fantastic way to expand your game library with amazing games like the ones we've listed above, but according to the Xbox website, the sale is slated to end on February 13 — just three days after it began. Make sure you act fast and get the games you're interested in before it ends!

If the games we've recommended in this article don't align with your tastes, make sure you check out the RPG Sale's official landing page to see all of the deals on offer. There's around 50 games we didn't highlight here, so make sure you have a look at the full list!