Age of Mythology: Retold reviews are in — Here's a round-up of what everyone is saying about this strategy remake
Here's what reviewers think of World's Edge and Xbox Game Studios' latest strategy title.
The gods are back in action, and mythical forces are once again available for players to command.
Xbox Game Studios and World's Edge's Age of Mythology: Retold is here, and with the game's Premium Edition launch comes a bevy of reviews from across a number of outlets. Reviews are still trickling in, as is usually the case, but with the embargo lifted we can take a look at what the lion's share of reviewers are saying about this remake of the 2002 strategy game.
Per Metacritic, Age of Mythology: Retold holds an 84, indicating overall favorable reviews. I've pulled out a handful of outlets, scores, and accompanying quotes below:
- CGMagazine (95/100): "Age of Mythology: Retold is a masterful blend of nostalgia and innovation that fans and newcomers will both cherish."
- GamingTrend (90/100): "A mountain of quality-of-life improvements, modern graphics, new gameplay modes, and more to come make Age of Mythology: Retold feel instantly nostalgic and right at home with modern RTSs at the same time."
- Inverse (9/10): " This is an RTS title that contains boundless depth for longtime fans, but can effectively double up as someone’s first introduction to the genre. It’s a reimagining that gives the classic game a new lease on life, and its mythological trappings are masterfully executed."
- Dot Esports (8/10): "If you haven’t had the chance to play Age of Mythology before, or you’re a fan who’s played the original for hundreds of hours, Age of Mythology: Retold offers the perfect opportunity to jump into the game. The core campaign and overall gameplay haven’t been adjusted much, but that’s not bad."
- PCGamesnN (8/10): "If you have a head for turn-of-the-century RTS design and can get behind its frivolous tone, Retold is as fine as any RTS remake out there."
- Hardcore Gamer (7/10): "The gameplay aspect does still feel like a RTS from 2002, but the campaign, skirmish and the option of PVE multiplayer will supply a ton of hours to dive into Retold."
While not quite utterly unanimous, reviewers are pretty positive on the visual overhaul the game has received, with consistent appreciation for game design changes like the reusable God Powers and the controller support across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.
Of course, Windows Central also has a review up courtesy of yours truly. In my Age of Mythology: Retold review, I wrote that "If you loved the original Age of Mythology, this is an absolute must-grab. For newcomers that are intrigued by the premise but concerned around the idea of trying a strategy game, I would still say to give it a try. Between the gameplay changes, controller support, and accessibility options, this realm of gods and monsters is a fantastic way to start out your strategy journey. "
Age of Mythology: Retold launches on Sept. 4, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, as well as being available in Xbox Game Pass. Premium Edition owners can start playing right now.
Age of Mythology: Retold
Over 20 years after it first launched, Age of Mythology is back, with new gameplay mechanics and gorgeous graphics keeping this underrated classic fresh. Age of Mythology: Retold is set to keep growing over time, but you can hop in right now.
Buy for Xbox: Best Buy (Standard Edition) | Best Buy (Premium Edition)
Buy for PC: CDKeys (Standard Edition) | CDKeys (Premium Edition)
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.