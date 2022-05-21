Call of Duty: Warzone mid-season patch to fix Xbox Series X|S 120 FPS support

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Warzone supports a 120 FPS mode on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5.

For a while, the Xbox versions have been bugged, preventing players from enjoying the game at a higher framerate.

Developer Raven Software has promised a fix in the form of a mid-season patch for the game that's coming sometime next week.

While Call of Duty: Warzone supports 120 FPS on current-generation consoles, support on Xbox consoles has been bugged, preventing players from selecting the 120 FPS option without serious issues.

Lead development team Raven Software shared on Friday via Twitter that a mid-season patch for Call of Duty: Warzone was coming "next week" and that this patch would once again allow players on Xbox Series X|S to use 120 FPS.

Using 120 FPS in a game generally results in decreased visual quality, but Call of Duty: Warzone doesn't deviate too far from the normal visual mode, running at a dynamic 4K and 1080p for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, respectively.

Call of Duty: Warzone currently features a crossover event with the Monsterverse, as Godzilla and King Kong battle across the map in Operation Monarch.

Outside of the ongoing battle royale, the last two mainline games in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard, have also supported 120 FPS in campaign and multiplayer. As such, it seems likely that the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from Infinity Ward will also offer a 120 FPS mode. The game does not currently have a release date, but is slated to arrive later in 2022.