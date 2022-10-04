Dead Space remake trailer shows impressive gameplay rebuilt for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

What you need to know

Electronic Arts and Motive Studio are working on a remake of the original Dead Space.

A new trailer for the Dead Space remake shows detailed gameplay for the first time.

This remake is being developed exclusively for current-generation hardware.

The Dead Space remake is currently slated to launch on Jan. 27, 2023.

If you've been waiting for a new look at one of the biggest horror games on the way in the next few months, your patience has paid off.

Electronic Arts and Motive Studio shared the first official gameplay trailer for the Dead Space remake on Tuesday, giving players a glimpse at what the rebuilt game looks like. You can take a look at the trailer below:

In the months before sharing this gameplay trailer, Motive Studios held multiple livestreams talking about early work on the Dead Space remake, sharing alpha animations and textures, tiny snippets of gameplay, and discussing some of the changes.

Notably, Isaac Clarke can fly now, using the flight system introduced in Dead Space 2. Clarke is also voiced as opposed to being a silent character like in the original game, with Gunner Wright (who voiced the character in Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3) returning to provide original dialog for this remake.

The Dead Space remake is being developed exclusively for current-generation gaming machines, meaning it won't be available on Xbox One or PS4. To coincide with the trailer, Electronic Arts also opened preorders for the game. The Dead Space remake is currently scheduled to arrive on Jan. 27, 2023 across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.