Hyenas is a PvPvE shooter from the developers of Alien: Isolation

What you need to know

Hyenas is a newly-announced multiplayer shooter from Creative Assembly, with the team having previously worked on Alien: Isolation and Halo Wars 2.

It's set in a future where billionaires wrecked Earth and colonized Mars. Players are space pirates who steal from said billionaires, hijacking ships and making off with cargo.

Hyenas is a PvPvE game, with three teams of five players facing off against each other and AI opponents.

Hyenas is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC consoles, though the game does not currently have a release window.

While we've known for a long time that Creative Assembly and Sega were working on a new shooter, we've finally got some details on this mysterious project. Hyenas is a multiplayer game that pits players against each other and AI foes.

Hyenas is being developed by Creative Assembly, a studio under Sega that's known for its work on strategy games like the recent Total War: Warhammer 3. You can check out the announcement trailer for Hyenas below:

Hyenas is set in a version of the far future where billionaires made Earth uninhabitable and colonized Mars while making off with their treasures in huge spaceships. So, it's not that far off from what billionaires want in real life.

Players are space pirates, working to steal treasure from these ships. At the same time, they're not the only ones with these ideas, and the ships are very well defended from enemy threats. Hyenas divides players into three teams of five players players, who will fight each other and AI opponents while trying to make off with relics like a statue of Sonic the Hedgehog.

“These ships aren’t defenseless,” explained creative director Charlie Bewsher, speaking with IGN (opens in new tab). “They’re full of security, sensors, switches, interactive systems, and gadgets. It’s a great environment for this competitive game to take place in.”

Hyenas does not have a release date or release window, but the game is slated to launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4.