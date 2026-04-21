“It may feel different at first”: Microsoft Teams will stop you from leaving meetings or raising your hand accidentally
News
By Sean Endicott published
Small UI tweaks aim to cut down on accidental hand raises and premature exits.
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Small UI tweaks aim to cut down on accidental hand raises and premature exits.