Lightyear Frontier suits up for a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass this Spring

What you need to know

Lightyear Frontier is an open-world farming adventure with mech-based gameplay developed by Frame Break.

Players will be able to play a free demo of Lightyear Frontier on Xbox and PC, available now.

Lightyear Frontier will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on March 19.

Fans of wholesome and cozy farming simulators can look forward to trying out Lightyear Frontier soon. Frame Break, the Sweden-based team behind the peaceful space farming simulator with alien plants and mechs, has released a brand-new demo in addition to announcing an official release date of March 19 for the game.

The farming simulator genre has become quite popular in recent years, and Lightyear Frontier has become a highly-anticipated addition to many wholesome farming fans' collections. The peaceful, combat-free farming simulator with alien plants and mech suits was revealed in 2021, with an expected Early Access release date of Spring 2022 as a Day One addition to Xbox Game Pass. Before it was to launch in 2022, Frame Break announced that Lightyear Frontier would be indefinitely delayed. After some time, new gameplay trailers began showing up at various events, signaling the game was under continued development.

By the 2023 Xbox Showcase, the team at Frame Break was ready to announce a new release window of Spring 2024 for Lightyear Frontier. Now, the developers have announced an official release date of March 19. However, there's no need to wait until Spring to try out Lightyear Frontier. A demo is available to play now on Xbox and PC.

Lightyear Frontier welcomes players to another world of vibrant colors and peaceful homesteading. While there is no combat in the game, players will be able to utilize a mech with a machine gun full of seeds, chainsaws, and other equipment suitable for working the land. They'll need to learn to live in harmony on this strange new planet to become successful farmers. Mech suits need to be upgraded, resources need to be acquired and managed, and items will need to be crafted.

Of course, it's not reasonable to just stay on the farm all the time, so the new Frontier has additional regions players can explore. In cleaning up pollution to bring life back to the land, they just may uncover an ancient mystery.

Frame Break will launch Lightyear Frontier as an Early Access title for its March release. The game may be buggy or not content complete at launch. However, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass will be able to play Lightyear Frontier on Day One as part of their Game Pass subscription at no extra cost. The game will also be available for purchase on Steam on March 19. The demo is available now on both Xbox and PC, and it will be a part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest event starting February 5 and lasting until February 12.