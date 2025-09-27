Minecraft's next big game drop after the Copper Age is bringing spears and more.

Mojang Studios just got done sharing what's coming to Minecraft in just a few days with The Copper Age, but the team isn't slowing down there, and we already have a good idea what to expect with the next game drop coming soon.



Minecraft's next game drop is called Mounts of Mayhem, and it's diving deep into the sea for some new ways to play revealed during the latest Minecraft LIVE on Saturday.

What is included in Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem?

The Nautilus is the next mount, and it can be found in the darkest, coldest parts of the ocean. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Mounts of Mayhem is introducing a new mob: The Nautilus! This deep-dwelling tentacled beastie can also be tamed using Pufferfish, providing the perfect mount for exploring the darkest, coldest parts of the ocean.



The Nautilus is extra-useful as a mount because it pauses your oxygen bar, negating the need to surface for air. Players can also craft Nautilus Armor with iron, gold, diamond, and even Netherite, adding protection for the noble underwater steeds.



Of course, if you manage to tame a mommy and a daddy Nautilus, you can naturally produce baby Nautiluses, which look absolutely adorable.

A baby Nautilus, isn't it adorable? (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Nautilus is a new mob though, which means it's also dangerous under certain circumstances. Water-dwelling zombies will ride on the back of Zombie Nautiluses, throwing tridents at you.



This update is also introducing a new weapon, the spear. This elegant tool is easy to craft, and can be used to jab at opponents from a safer distance than many other melee weapons. It can even be used for jousting on horseback!



The ever-copying Zombies aren't going to just let you have that advantage however, and have taken to Zombie Horseback, roaming the game world at night.

Zombies with spears. Look out. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Mounts of Mayhem does not currently have a release date, but is expected to launch at some point in Holiday 2025, so players won't be waiting too much longer past the Copper Age to go diving into the depths with tentacled friends.

Minecraft has had a huge year so far

A Minecraft Movie, starring Jack Black, did extremely well in theaters and is now available digitally or on 4K Blu-ray. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's been a pretty big year for Minecraft, with A Minecraft Movie arriving and hitting some impressive numbers at the box office.



Produced by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment in collaboration with Mojang, A Minecraft Movie almost reached a billion dollars in theaters, and is now the second-highest grossing video game film adaptation of all time, only sitting behind Nintendo and Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's also currently available for purchase on digital and 4K Blu-ray.

A sequel to A Minecraft Movie is currently in development, though we'll be waiting a bit to learn more.



Meanwhile, the previously-mentioned Copper Age update is set to go live on September 30. This update adds the long-awaited Copper Golems, as well as introducing Copper as a useful resource for many other aspects of the game.



Mojang Studios also showed another crossover collaboration during Minecraft LIVE, with Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan hair available to claim for free until Nov. 4, 2025.



Minecraft remains the biggest game in the world, having sold a mind-boggling 350 million copies as of this year.



Minecraft is currently available on practically every gaming platform, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. As an Xbox first-party game, it's also included in Xbox Game Pass.

